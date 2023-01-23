ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

fox44news.com

No. 2 Ellison pulls away in the fourth to down Belton on the road

BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Eagles only allowed one Belton bucket in the final six minutes to secure a 57-46 victory in district play over the Tigers. Ellison moves on to face Chaparral at home on Friday, January 27th at 6:00 p.m. Belton travels to University on Friday,...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

No. 3 La Vega uses strong second half to take down Salado

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The No. 3 La Vega girls basketball team outscored Salado 46-12 in the second half to beat the Eagles 70-30. The Pirates move on to face Robinson at home on Friday, January 27th at 6:15 p.m. Salado returns home for a matchup with Connally...
SALADO, TX
fox44news.com

McLennan Men’s Basketball uses a last second basket to beat Temple College

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — With two seconds left in regulation, CJ Hall scored a game winning bucket to give the McLennan Highlanders a 76-74 win over Temple College. With the win, MCC improves to 15-4 on the season. Next up is a home game against Grayson College on Wednesday, January 25th at 7:00 pm.
WACO, TX
beltontigerathletics.com

Waco ISD Powerlifting Meet Itinerary

The Boys and Girls will be traveling to University High Sc. hool this Saturday for the Waco ISD powerlifting meet. Location: Waco University High School (3201 S New Road, Waco, TX 76706) Departure: 6:00 am from the BHS fieldhouse. Weight-In: 6:30 am. Meet Starts: 8:30 am. Depart for BHS: 3:00...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Former Lady Bear star DiDi Richards struts courtside, embraces alma mater

As frustrating as Sunday’s 68-55 loss to then-No. 25 University of Texas was for head coach Nicki Collen, it didn’t help that former Lady Bear DiDi Richards was sitting courtside, teasing her with the presence of a talented hoops star. Collen said she’s always happy to see former players come back, but she surely could have used the 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year against the Longhorns.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Suspects sought in Copperas Cove Junior High burglary

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Police are still looking to identify suspects in a burglary at the Copperas Cove Junior High School during the holiday season. The department says this burglary of a building occurred on December 25 and again on December 26. The public’s help is needed in identifying the individuals in pictures below.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Warming center to open in Killeen Sunday night

Killeen (FOX 44) — The City of Killeen is working with the Moss Rose Center to help those in need of a warm place to stay Sunday night. FOX 44 Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick says the temperature is expected to drop to the freezing point overnight. The Moss Rose Center...
KILLEEN, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Teacher in Texas school district was fired after distributing “very upsetting” worksheet containing racial slurs and insults to special needs class in 7th grade

After giving worksheets to students with special needs that contained insulting comments and racist slurs, a teacher in Texas was fired. According to Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft at a press conference on Friday, the worksheets were distributed to a class of roughly a dozen seventh-grade kids at Rancier Middle School with special learning needs.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Arrest made in Temple shooting

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that took place Wednesday morning. The victim is in critical condition at a hospital. Police say officers arrested the suspect, 30-year-old Donovan Alsum of Killeen, at his home without incident. Officers were called to the 3800...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Indiana man dead in Bell County crash

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An Indiana man is dead in a Bell County vehicle crash. Texas DPS Troopers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of a one vehicle rollover. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, driven by 21-year-old Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, of Indianapolis, was travelling westbound on Interstate 14.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Two arrested in Killeen drive-by shooting

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a Friday night drive-by shooting incident in Killeen. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive at 10:08 p.m. Friday on a shots fired disturbance. When the officers got there, they were told that a woman was inside her home when she heard a vehicle drive-by, then heard two gunshots.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Fostering grandparent program comes to Central Texas

CENTRAL, Texas — Editor's Note |The video above and below are previous segments on child advocacy programs. A foster grandparent mentoring program is coming to the Central Texas area. With funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the district says, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced that...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple Police search for suspect in morning shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a shooting at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 25 in the 3800 block of South 31 Street. According to police, a man was shot and transported to the hospital with...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’

(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
KILLEEN, TX

