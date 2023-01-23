Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
fox44news.com
No. 2 Ellison pulls away in the fourth to down Belton on the road
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Eagles only allowed one Belton bucket in the final six minutes to secure a 57-46 victory in district play over the Tigers. Ellison moves on to face Chaparral at home on Friday, January 27th at 6:00 p.m. Belton travels to University on Friday,...
fox44news.com
No. 3 La Vega uses strong second half to take down Salado
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The No. 3 La Vega girls basketball team outscored Salado 46-12 in the second half to beat the Eagles 70-30. The Pirates move on to face Robinson at home on Friday, January 27th at 6:15 p.m. Salado returns home for a matchup with Connally...
fox44news.com
McLennan Men’s Basketball uses a last second basket to beat Temple College
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — With two seconds left in regulation, CJ Hall scored a game winning bucket to give the McLennan Highlanders a 76-74 win over Temple College. With the win, MCC improves to 15-4 on the season. Next up is a home game against Grayson College on Wednesday, January 25th at 7:00 pm.
beltontigerathletics.com
Waco ISD Powerlifting Meet Itinerary
The Boys and Girls will be traveling to University High Sc. hool this Saturday for the Waco ISD powerlifting meet. Location: Waco University High School (3201 S New Road, Waco, TX 76706) Departure: 6:00 am from the BHS fieldhouse. Weight-In: 6:30 am. Meet Starts: 8:30 am. Depart for BHS: 3:00...
baylorlariat.com
Former Lady Bear star DiDi Richards struts courtside, embraces alma mater
As frustrating as Sunday’s 68-55 loss to then-No. 25 University of Texas was for head coach Nicki Collen, it didn’t help that former Lady Bear DiDi Richards was sitting courtside, teasing her with the presence of a talented hoops star. Collen said she’s always happy to see former players come back, but she surely could have used the 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year against the Longhorns.
KWTX
The four-day school week: Has Academy ISD sparked a trend in other Central Texas schools?
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After Academy ISD’s recent announcement to move to a four-day school week in the 2023-2024 school year, other Central Texas schools are weighing in on whether they’ll make the same decision. KWTX spoke with districts in Killeen, Temple, Copperas Cove, Waco, Salado and Jarrell....
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in Copperas Cove Junior High burglary
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Police are still looking to identify suspects in a burglary at the Copperas Cove Junior High School during the holiday season. The department says this burglary of a building occurred on December 25 and again on December 26. The public’s help is needed in identifying the individuals in pictures below.
City of Killeen 'aware' of Conder Park, Long Branch Park lights
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a segment on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. In a Saturday Facebook post, the City of Killeen says it is aware of the light fixtures being out at the Conder and Long Branch Parks. "The...
fox44news.com
Warming center to open in Killeen Sunday night
Killeen (FOX 44) — The City of Killeen is working with the Moss Rose Center to help those in need of a warm place to stay Sunday night. FOX 44 Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick says the temperature is expected to drop to the freezing point overnight. The Moss Rose Center...
proclaimerscv.com
Teacher in Texas school district was fired after distributing “very upsetting” worksheet containing racial slurs and insults to special needs class in 7th grade
After giving worksheets to students with special needs that contained insulting comments and racist slurs, a teacher in Texas was fired. According to Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft at a press conference on Friday, the worksheets were distributed to a class of roughly a dozen seventh-grade kids at Rancier Middle School with special learning needs.
fox44news.com
Arrest made in Temple shooting
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that took place Wednesday morning. The victim is in critical condition at a hospital. Police say officers arrested the suspect, 30-year-old Donovan Alsum of Killeen, at his home without incident. Officers were called to the 3800...
Police identify man found in Lampasas River
The Belton Police Department in a news release Tuesday identified the name of the man found in the Lampasas River last week.
fox44news.com
Indiana man dead in Bell County crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An Indiana man is dead in a Bell County vehicle crash. Texas DPS Troopers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of a one vehicle rollover. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, driven by 21-year-old Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, of Indianapolis, was travelling westbound on Interstate 14.
City of Killeen to provide warming center at Moss Rose Center
KILLEEN, Texas — The Moss Rose Center will provide a warming center for those in need on Sunday, Jan. 22. The city says the warming center will be open starting 6 p.m. through Monday at 9 a.m. Dinner will also be served at the Moss Rose Center 1103 East...
KWTX
Baylor University police increasing patrols as Waco police investigate assault near campus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor University Police Department (BUPD) is increasing patrols around campus after it was notified by the Waco Police Department of an off-campus assault in the 1900 Block of S. 9th Street. It happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2. “The victim was approached...
fox44news.com
Two arrested in Killeen drive-by shooting
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a Friday night drive-by shooting incident in Killeen. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive at 10:08 p.m. Friday on a shots fired disturbance. When the officers got there, they were told that a woman was inside her home when she heard a vehicle drive-by, then heard two gunshots.
Fostering grandparent program comes to Central Texas
CENTRAL, Texas — Editor's Note |The video above and below are previous segments on child advocacy programs. A foster grandparent mentoring program is coming to the Central Texas area. With funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the district says, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced that...
KLTV
Suspects in Killeen crashed into parked vehicle during drive-by shooting, police say
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Tyshawn Lamar Degrate and Kanterrius Javon Johnson were arrested on Jan. 20 after they allegedly crashed into a parked vehicle while firing several rounds in a drive-by shooting in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. Police officers were dispatched to a residence on Evergreen Drive to...
KWTX
Temple Police search for suspect in morning shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a shooting at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 25 in the 3800 block of South 31 Street. According to police, a man was shot and transported to the hospital with...
KWTX
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
