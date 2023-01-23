Read full article on original website
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Former Florida A&M football stand-out officially introduced at Albany State
A Rattler turned a Golden Ram. Former Florida A&M quarterback Quinn Gray was officially introduced as the head football coach at Albany State.
augustaceo.com
New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville
Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
WCTV
Something Good - Rare white pelicans spotted in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ron and Gay Webster-Sachs have lived on Lake Elizabeth for 15 years and have been watching white pelicans show up on the lake for the past three years. Gay Webster-Sachs say they’ve seen hundreds of white pelicans and herons together on the lake. She says...
WCTV
Tree falls on home in Tallahassee due to storm
Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. Attorney Ben Crump threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African American studies course. Strong storms and heavy rain move through the...
Execution Set For Florida Man Donald Dillbeck, Cop Killer Who Brutally Stabbed Woman
Donald David Dillbeck, 59, who was convicted in the 1990 stabbing death of a woman in a Tallahassee mall parking lot, is scheduled to be executed on February 23, 2023. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant on Monday. In 1979, Dillbeck ran from
ecbpublishing.com
Monticello Badcock store named 15th in the nation
It was a big year for the local Monticello Badcock Furniture store, as they placed 15th in the nation based on their performance over the last year. Badcock Home Furniture & more is a chain of over 370 company and dealer-owned furniture stores in states across the United States. Of those 370-plus stores, 318 of them are individually owned. The Monticello store, store #684, is owned by Felix A. “Andy” Johnston III, who is the son of a former Jefferson County Judge and the grandson of the founder of Johnston's Meat Market. Store #684 is one of nineBadcock stores that Johnston owns and operates in North Florida. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Johnston and his wife, Lori, made their way to the Monticello store to personally congratulate and recognize their store's team.
greenepublishing.com
Local Badcock recognized as best in United States
Badcock owner Andy Johnston and his devoted employees have been working hard for years to be the best in the business. Their labors were recently rewarded at the Daytona Beach Badcock Dealer Show, held on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Of the 318 Badcock Home Furniture & More dealers in the United States, the Madison store took home the trophy for the top- performing store in the country.
