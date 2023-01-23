Nola Still Not Locked Up By Phillies
Aaron Nola comments on the Philadelphia Phillies not locking him up to a long term deal.
Aaron Nola is signed through the 2023 season for $16 million.
Beyond that?
Everything is still very much in limbo.
Nola has repeatedly said that he would like to remain with the Philadelphia Phillies , especially after a run to the World Series last season.
But an extension has yet to be worked out.
“Nothing’s really come up,” Nola told MLB.com while he was hosting a Strike Out ALS event with his brother Austin in Baton Rouge, La. “They picked up the option, so I’m just going to focus on this year. I think the biggest thing I’m excited about is that we have almost everybody back, with a few great additions. We had so much fun last year and we pretty much have the same group this year, which is awesome. That’s rare.”
Nola went 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA in the regular season and a 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA in five postseason games. It was his first time competing in the playoffs.
Nola finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting. He came in third in 2018 and seventh in ’20.
Nola’s value could be somewhere in the range of five years and $125 million. Depending on how he pitches this season, that value could go even higher.
For now, he’s going to pitch through the current one-year deal and then see what happens.
“If things come up, it would be great to say,” Nola told MLB.com . “But we haven’t really talked about anything. Nothing’s come up.”
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023?
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- Bryce Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
- Six Philadelphia Phillies Declare Free Agency
- Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
- Jimmy Rollins Describes Disrespectful Treatment by Ryne Sandberg
- Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !
Comments / 0