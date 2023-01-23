ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Nola Still Not Locked Up By Phillies

By Andy Jasner
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ryZx6_0kOfJcRp00

Aaron Nola comments on the Philadelphia Phillies not locking him up to a long term deal.

Aaron Nola is signed through the 2023 season for $16 million.

Beyond that?

Everything is still very much in limbo.

Nola has repeatedly said that he would like to remain with the Philadelphia Phillies , especially after a run to the World Series last season.

But an extension has yet to be worked out.

“Nothing’s really come up,” Nola told MLB.com while he was hosting a Strike Out ALS event with his brother Austin in Baton Rouge, La. “They picked up the option, so I’m just going to focus on this year. I think the biggest thing I’m excited about is that we have almost everybody back, with a few great additions. We had so much fun last year and we pretty much have the same group this year, which is awesome. That’s rare.”

Nola went 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA in the regular season and a 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA in five postseason games. It was his first time competing in the playoffs.

Nola finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting. He came in third in 2018 and seventh in ’20.

Nola’s value could be somewhere in the range of five years and $125 million. Depending on how he pitches this season, that value could go even higher.

For now, he’s going to pitch through the current one-year deal and then see what happens.

“If things come up, it would be great to say,” Nola told MLB.com . “But we haven’t really talked about anything. Nothing’s come up.”

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023?
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. Bryce Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
  6. Six Philadelphia Phillies Declare Free Agency
  7. Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
  8. Jimmy Rollins Describes Disrespectful Treatment by Ryne Sandberg
  9. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news

Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees outfielder will fall off Hall of Fame ballot

Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame, and he’s the only member in the class of 2023. Rolen is the sole candidate who surpassed the minimum 75% of votes needed for induction (76.3%). The other 27 players on the ballot will not be inducted this year.
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox release statement on Mike Clevinger

Pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for domestic violence and child abuse allegations for two incidents during his tenure with the San Diego Padres, according to a report from The Athletic. Clevinger agreed to a deal with the Chicago White Sox in November of 2022, and signed Clevinger to a...
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

Is There a Reunion Coming for the Astros?

There has been a lot said throughout the winter about the future of Yuli Gurriel with the Houston Astros. Just this past weekend at fan fest, Jeff Bagwell even discussed how much they would like to bring Yuli back, even after filling his spot at first base with Jose Abreu.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
OnlyHomers

Former Baseball Player and Manager Dies

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of former Major League Baseball player Bert Pena, who died at the age of 63 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Pena, born Adalberto Pena Rivera in Santurce, Puerto Rico in 1959, had a notable career in baseball, playing 88 games over six seasons with the Houston Astros between 1981 and 1987. He was known for his defensive skills, and spent most of his professional career in the Houston Astros' minor league system, including several seasons with the Triple-A Tucson Toros.
Yardbarker

Names to replace Chip Caray in Braves broadcasting booth are beginning to surface

You have to think a job like this is appealing to a lot of guys, especially with the national audience that comes with the Braves. I’m not sure how serious Bally’s “financial woes” are, but it would likely be difficult to promote somebody from within to do play-by-play. The gig seems like something Jeff Francoeur really doesn’t want to do half of the time, and Brian Jordan probably isn’t right for the job either. We’ll see what the Braves decide, but I’d be willing to wager they make a decision quickly.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Troubling MLB Investigation

White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is reportedly under investigation by the MLB after some troubling allegations made by the mother of his child. Per The Athletic, the 32-year-old right-hander is accused of domestic violence involving his 10-month old daughter's mother, as well as child abuse. The ...
CHICAGO, IL
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy