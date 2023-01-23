Sammie’s Mother Charged With Murder Of Florida Woman

The mother of R&B star Sammie has been charged in the shooting death of a Florida woman. Angila Baxter, 56, was arrested on Thursday (Jan. 19) in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier in Orange County, Fla.

According to reports , on Jan. 12, Baxter was witnessed shooting at random cars and screaming expletives while driving down the street where the incident occurred. Collier, who was inside one of the vehicles, was struck multiple times and found unresponsive. After being rushed to a local hospital, the injured mother and wife was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined that the bullets discovered in Collier’s body were discharged from Baxter’s firearm.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Nekaybaw’s family for the senseless killing of this young mother, wife and daughter,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Upon her arrest, the crooner’s mother told authorities that she was being “followed” by “multiple vehicles” at the time of the shooting and that she fired in the air in an attempt to ward off her pursuers. She also says she doesn’t recall the events that occurred on the day in question. Baxter has since been identified as the alleged shooter by a witness in a police lineup and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm.

On Sunday (Jan. 22), Sammie took to social media to ask the public to grant his family, as well as Collier’s, privacy at this time. “In consideration of the recent news, I would first like to express my most sincere condolences to the family of Mrs. Collier,” the “I Like It” singer wrote. “I understand the severity of the allegations, but I do not have any additional information.”

He added, “I respectfully request privacy for not only my family, but the family of Mrs. Collier. Thank you.”