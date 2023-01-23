Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
Billy Idol Announces 2023 North American Tour
Billy Idol will spend the spring of 2023 touring North America. His tour will kick off on March 30 in Scottsdale, Ariz., and conclude with an appearance at Pasadena's Cruel World festival on May 20. He will be joined on the tour by his longtime collaborator, guitarist Steve Stevens. You...
Jane’s Addiction Announces 2023 U.S. Tour
Legendary rock band Jane’s Addiction announced a string of 2023 U.S. tour dates. The slated gigs will take place on the west coast in March ahead of the band’s shows at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The band will commence their shows on March 4 in Bakersfield,...
Shinedown Books Spring Dates for The Revolutions Live Tour
Shinedown are reigniting The Revolutions Live Tour. Shinedown will spend the spring of 2023 performing for fans in arenas across the U.S., beginning on April 3 in Saginaw, Michigan, and concluding on May 9 in Portland, Oregon. Along the way, they’ll make stops in their native Jacksonville, Florida, at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, followed by the Amway Center in Orlando and the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Opening acts are Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New.
Alice Cooper Bringing New Stage Show for 2023 Spring Headline Tour
The original shock rocker, Alice Cooper, is bringing something fresh to the road this spring, as he's preparing an all-new stage shows that he's dubbed "Too Close for Comfort." While Cooper kept quiet on details of the forthcoming tour, given his penchant for grabbing the audience's attention, you can bank...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Tennessee
Tennessee is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Tennessee!
Hootie & the Blowfish Announce ‘HootieFest’ Schedule
Hootie & the Blowfish has unveiled the daily schedule for the 2023 HootieFest: The Big Splash. The annual event taking place April 26-29 at the Moon Palace in Cancún, Mexico, will feature headlining performances by Goo Goo Dolls and Barenaked Ladies, in addition to two headlining sets by Hootie & the Blowfish. Goo Goo Dolls will perform on April 27, while the Barenaked Ladies follow on April 28. Hootie will headline the opening and closing nights of the festival, with an additional performance in the Sunset Show slot in the evening on April 28. Gin Blossoms, Collective Soul, Everclear, Edwin McCain, Lit and Cowboy Mouth will also perform over the four-day event.
Movement Festival 2023 Announces Phase 1 Lineup: See Who’s Playing
Amid this most hallowed season of festival lineup releases, Detroit’s equally venerable Movement on Thursday (Jan. 26) announced the phase one lineup for its 2023 show. Belgian techno phenom Charlotte De Witte will headline the three-day fest along with U.K. legends Underworld. The show will also feature Caribou, Detroit’s own Moodymann and DJ Minx, Louie Vega, Green Velvet, Derrick Carter b2b Mark Farina, Masters At Work, a live performance from Robert Hood, Berlin duo Fjaak, Movement debuts from DJ Seinfeld and TSHA, an extremely fun-sounding b2b by from Dom Dolla and John Summit and much more. With Detroit of course...
Nickelback bringing back ‘Those Days’ with Las Vegas stop on ‘Get Rollin’ Tour
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “If Today Was Your Last Day,” would you go see Nickelback? Well, get ready to feel like a “Rockstar” and “Photograph” some memories on the band’s new tour. Just make sure not to “Burn It to the Ground.” Rock band Nickelback announced Monday their “Get Rollin” Tour, named after the band’s […]
Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, Zac Brown Band set to headline Faster Horses
Faster Horses will celebrate its 10th year July 14, 15 and 16, with country music stars Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shania Twain set to take to the stage. The three-day country music festival on the Michigan International Speedway grounds, 12626 U.S. 12, will also feature a number of familiar and up-and-coming acts on two stages, including Dwight Yoakum, Dustin Lynch, Billy Currington, Tenille Townes, Megan Moroney, Ben Burgess and Pillbox Patti. Daily performance times will be announced ahead of the event.
Greenville, NC native Tommy Paul gives a jolt to American tennis at the Australian Open
Get to know Tommy Paul, who grew up in Greenville, NC, and will play at the Australian Open semifinal.
Full schedule: IndyCar announces start times and TV networks for 2023 season
The NTT IndyCar Series kicks off its 2023 season March 5 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The champion will be crowned in Monterey, California on Sept. 10.
Brooks & Dunn Extend ‘Reboot Tour’ With 17 New Dates Featuring Scotty McCreery
Brooks & Dunn had so much fun on their 2022 Reboot Tour that they are rebooting the reboot. The Hall of Fame duo announced 17 new dates for their 2023 Reboot Tour. And this year, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn are bringing Scotty McCreery along for the ride. Brooks &...
Stevie Nicks Embarks on 2023 Headlining Tour
Stevie Nicks hits the road in March for her newly announced 2023 headlining tour. The run sees the rock icon take on 14 solo shows this spring. The tour begins on March 15 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The first leg of the run wraps on April 5 at the Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama. She heads back out on May 12 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, before she closes that leg on June 27 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
