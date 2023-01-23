ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

KOOL 101.7

Billy Idol Announces 2023 North American Tour

Billy Idol will spend the spring of 2023 touring North America. His tour will kick off on March 30 in Scottsdale, Ariz., and conclude with an appearance at Pasadena's Cruel World festival on May 20. He will be joined on the tour by his longtime collaborator, guitarist Steve Stevens. You...
American Songwriter

Jane’s Addiction Announces 2023 U.S. Tour

Legendary rock band Jane’s Addiction announced a string of 2023 U.S. tour dates. The slated gigs will take place on the west coast in March ahead of the band’s shows at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The band will commence their shows on March 4 in Bakersfield,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
American Songwriter

Shinedown Books Spring Dates for The Revolutions Live Tour

Shinedown are reigniting The Revolutions Live Tour. Shinedown will spend the spring of 2023 performing for fans in arenas across the U.S., beginning on April 3 in Saginaw, Michigan, and concluding on May 9 in Portland, Oregon. Along the way, they’ll make stops in their native Jacksonville, Florida, at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, followed by the Amway Center in Orlando and the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Opening acts are Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New.
SAGINAW, MI
American Songwriter

Hootie & the Blowfish Announce ‘HootieFest’ Schedule

Hootie & the Blowfish has unveiled the daily schedule for the 2023 HootieFest: The Big Splash. The annual event taking place April 26-29 at the Moon Palace in Cancún, Mexico, will feature headlining performances by Goo Goo Dolls and Barenaked Ladies, in addition to two headlining sets by Hootie & the Blowfish. Goo Goo Dolls will perform on April 27, while the Barenaked Ladies follow on April 28. Hootie will headline the opening and closing nights of the festival, with an additional performance in the Sunset Show slot in the evening on April 28. Gin Blossoms, Collective Soul, Everclear, Edwin McCain, Lit and Cowboy Mouth will also perform over the four-day event.
Billboard

Movement Festival 2023 Announces Phase 1 Lineup: See Who’s Playing

Amid this most hallowed season of festival lineup releases, Detroit’s equally venerable Movement on Thursday (Jan. 26) announced the phase one lineup for its 2023 show. Belgian techno phenom Charlotte De Witte will headline the three-day fest along with U.K. legends Underworld. The show will also feature Caribou, Detroit’s own Moodymann and DJ Minx, Louie Vega, Green Velvet, Derrick Carter b2b Mark Farina, Masters At Work, a live performance from Robert Hood, Berlin duo Fjaak, Movement debuts from DJ Seinfeld and TSHA, an extremely fun-sounding b2b by from Dom Dolla and John Summit and much more. With Detroit of course...
DETROIT, MI
The Daily Telegram

Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, Zac Brown Band set to headline Faster Horses

Faster Horses will celebrate its 10th year July 14, 15 and 16, with country music stars Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shania Twain set to take to the stage. The three-day country music festival on the Michigan International Speedway grounds, 12626 U.S. 12, will also feature a number of familiar and up-and-coming acts on two stages, including Dwight Yoakum, Dustin Lynch, Billy Currington, Tenille Townes, Megan Moroney, Ben Burgess and Pillbox Patti. Daily performance times will be announced ahead of the event.
MICHIGAN STATE
American Songwriter

Stevie Nicks Embarks on 2023 Headlining Tour

Stevie Nicks hits the road in March for her newly announced 2023 headlining tour. The run sees the rock icon take on 14 solo shows this spring. The tour begins on March 15 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The first leg of the run wraps on April 5 at the Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama. She heads back out on May 12 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, before she closes that leg on June 27 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
ALABAMA STATE

