Illinois State

Secretary of State Giannoulias: We want to make life easy as possible for customers

By Pete Zimmerman
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSJuj_0kOfFFlk00

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias join John Williams to talk about why some vanity license plate requests get rejected, what we need to know about license place stickers and when you know your sticker is expired, and the office’s mission to bring in new technology and modernization to make your experience with the office better.

