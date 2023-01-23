ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake brought out his 'real-life brother' Lil Uzi Vert to perform in New York and called him 'one of the greatest artists of this time'

By Callie Ahlgrim
 2 days ago
Drake and Lil Uzi Vert.

Prince Williams/Wireimage; Jason Koerner/Getty Images

  • Drake performed the second of two shows at Harlem's historic Apollo Theater on Sunday.
  • He brought out Lil Uzi Vert for a surprise performance of "Just Wanna Rock" and "XO Tour Llif3."
  • Drake heaped praise on his fellow rapper, calling Uzi "one of the greatest artists of this time."

Drake welcomed Lil Uzi Vert as a surprise guest at his concert on Sunday, the second of two intimate shows sponsored by SiriusXM.

Uzi took the stage at the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York to perform his two biggest hits: "Just Wanna Rock" and "XO Tour Llif3."

"This is a family show. Make some noise for my actual, real-life brother," Drake told the crowd, which included Insider's music team. "He goes by the name of Lil Uzi Vert. I love this guy so much."

"Anytime I feel down or whatever it is, I always get a message from him checking in. Never asking for nothing, just checking," he continued. "So I wanna let you know, if you ever wanna do well and go far in life, you gotta check on your people."

Drake continued to heap praise on Uzi, calling him "one of the greatest artists of this time" and "a fucking real one."

"I'm so excited to exist at the same time as you, how experimental you get, how genius you are," he said, addressing Uzi directly and giving him a hug.

"OK, bye," Uzi replied before exiting the stage.

Later in the evening, Drake brought out his "Her Loss" collaborator 21 Savage, as well as Harlem icons Cam'ron and Dipset, whom he thanked for influencing his style.

"My dream for doing the Apollo would be to share the stage with these legendary, legendary guys," he said. "First of all, we wouldn't be here, but we wouldn't have talked the same, dressed the same, walked the same. You guys influenced me and my brothers so much."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 97

testosteronecyp
2d ago

worst part about it..there are a ton of young kids who would agree. Tupac and Bigge are likely spinning in their graves about Lil uzi vert being considered "the best of all time".how did rap become so ridiculously bad in the last 20-25 years?

Reply(16)
72
Brian Dela vega
2d ago

It’s pretty amazing what passes as “art” these days. Pandering banal minutia is all this stuff is. I remember a time when rap came from the heart….when MUSIC came from the heart. I remember Chuck D(Public Enemy) and what he stood for….nowadays they only stand for one thing….money. It’s not art just because it sells. It sells because it’s been packaged and changed to something the record labels know everyone will buy. It’s marketing…not art. Art doesn’t change based on whether it will sell. It comes from the heart. Artists have a voice. But money is all it’s about these days….pandering to the lowest common denominator. Not everyone is guilty….but most are.

Reply(3)
12
Sharon Robinson
2d ago

smh and that's why it's so much violence amongst our teenager the madness is in some of the music they listen too

Reply
13
 

