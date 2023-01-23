ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iOS 16.3 is out now. Here are the new features coming to your iPhone.

By Amanda Pérez Pintado, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3334nb_0kOf9yMq00

Apple has released iOS 16.3 , an update to its operating system that adds the ability to use physical security keys for two-factor authentication.

The update also introduces new ways to use Emergency SOS calls, features a new “Unity” wallpaper and adds support for the HomePod smart speaker.

Last year, Apple announced the hardware key feature , which allows you to use third-party hardware security keys to strengthen its two-factor authentication. The company also introduced "Advanced Data Protection" to encrypt information.

The tweak to the Emergency SOS calls now requires users to hold the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing. The new "Unity" wallpaper "honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month."

iOS 16.3 is the latest major update to Apple's iOS 16 operating system , which the company launched in September.

Do security keys work on iOS 16.3?

A physical security key is an external device used to authenticate your account.

"Because you use a physical key instead of the six-digit code, security keys strengthen the two-factor authentication process and help prevent your second authentication factor from being intercepted or requested by an attacker," according to Apple's website.

Security Keys for Apple ID is an optional feature for users who want additional protection. The feature only works with FIDO-certified security keys like YubiKey and you have to set up two-factor authentication for your Apple ID.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8QUW_0kOf9yMq00
An attendee holds a new Apple iPhone 14 Pro during an Apple special event on September 07, 2022 in Cupertino, California. Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

How to update to iOS 16.3

To update your iPhone, open the Settings app. Click on General and select Software Update.

If your iPhone is set to automatic updates, it will automatically install the software updates after they have been downloaded.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: iOS 16.3 is out now. Here are the new features coming to your iPhone.

