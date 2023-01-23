ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Books-N-Things change: Series of small sales will be held instead of one big event

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDBZp_0kOf9s4U00

The format is changing for the popular Books-N-Things Fair, which is conducted by the Aiken County Community Association.

Instead of one big event that takes place over several days, there will be a series of mini Books-N-Things Fairs this year.

The first several sales will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Graniteville Marketplace, beginning Saturday. They will continue each Saturday through February.

ACCA plans to post photos of the Attic Treasures and used books that will be available on its ACCA-Aiken Community Association page on Facebook.

The Graniteville Marketplace is at 3770 Jefferson Davis Highway.

According to ACCA, the reason for the format change is because the organization couldn’t find a venue large enough to accommodate a traditional Books-N-Things Fair.

The Books-N-Things Fair began in the early 1960s and usually has been an annual event, but it was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of concerns about COVID-19.

The Aiken Branch of the American Association of University Women conducted the Books-N-Things Fair through 2020.

Approximately 80% of the proceeds in the past were used to support education and promote literacy in the Aiken area, and around 20% of the money was sent to the Educational Foundation of the national AAUW, which is based in Washington, D.C.

In 2021, ACCA was formed and many of the members of the AAUW’s Aiken Branch joined the new group, which became the new organizer of Books-N-Things.

“We made the determination that in order to really meet our mission, which is supporting education, we needed to have more control over our money and activities,” ACCA President and Books-N-Things Co-Chair Terry Scott told the Aiken Standard two years ago. “It was pretty much a unanimous decision that we were going to end our relationship with AAUW and strike out on our own.”

Ellen Harvey is the other co-chair of Books-N-Things, which has generated hundreds of thousands of dollars that have benefited the Aiken area.

Comments / 0

Related
thepeoplesentinel.com

'The Well' builds community one person at a time

All the food was long gone before the official grand opening of The Well on January 17. The Well is a multipurpose room meant to help the community from food giveaways to resume building and coined its name from ‘the well’ of resources this building will provide to Barnwell County residents.
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Over 1,500 people gather in support of Student Choice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over 1,500 people from across the Palmetto State gathered in Columbia to celebrate National Student Choice Week on Wednesday. The observation came as members of the State House continued their debate over a bill in support of school choice. In what was supposed to be a...
COLUMBIA, SC
mainstreetdailynews.com

Special guest visits Newberry Elementary

First-grade students at Newberry Elementary School learned an essential lesson on Tuesday morning— that differences do exist, but they do not make a person less human. Finlee June Messer is a 2-year-old Newberry local who has Treacher Collins Syndrome, a genetic disorder affecting the development of facial bones and tissues. It can range from very mild, where you can’t even notice, to severe, meaning the child will be born with a small lower jaw and undeveloped cheekbones and ears.
NEWBERRY, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta leaders reject ambulance contract: What’s next?

‘I feel like I’m supposed to do this’: Mauled boy draws friends from around world. Why does the downtown Augusta crosswalk voice have a southern accent?. Sister and brother duo turn shared hobby into family business. What the Tech: Have you checked the radon levels in your home?
AUGUSTA, GA
thenewirmonews.com

Town abandons main street, Disappointing for all

It’s a huge loss for the residents and for those that could have profited nicely from the Town of Irmo’s pursuit of an entertainment area ‘main street’. Due to public opposition from the nearby land owners that quest has been abandoned. A perfect storm was created...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert to students and faculty members about an “incident” at Piedmont Augusta hospital. But Piedmont later said there was no emergency and it was all a misunderstanding. The AU message was sent out at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday through the...
AUGUSTA, GA
Soda City Biz WIRE

The Aiken Antique Show Returns for Its 23rd Year

AIKEN, S.C. – The Aiken Antique Show celebrates its 23rd year during the highly anticipated return of this special, one-of-a-kind event! Held at Aiken Center for the Arts on February 3-5, 2023, the Aiken Antique Show features 21 antique dealer booths from around the Southeast, incredible guest lectures, Cocktail and Collector’s Preview Party, memorable lunches in the Collectors’ Café, and a delicious Sunday brunch.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Aiken leaders announce possible plans for former Project Pascalis properties

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken city leaders have announced possible plans for the former Project Pascalis properties. “The secret of getting ahead is getting started. The secret of getting started is breaking your complex overwhelming task and a small manageable task,” Mayor Rick Osbon said. Former Project Pascalis properties may become a high-tech office and […]
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Richmond County approves keeping Gold Cross month-to-month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Augusta-Richmond County Commission has voted to temporarily keep Gold Cross ambulance service in the county, pending legal approval. Mayor Garnett Johnson said during Wednesday's emergency meeting that Georgia is preparing to step in and provide temporary ambulance service and the Augusta procurement department has been directed to start compiling a list of possible providers. Additionally, he said he would like to reach out to Gold Cross and ask them to operate on a month-to-month basis.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

BREAKING: Augusta mayor calls emergency meeting to address EMS service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - According to an email sent by Lena Bonner, Augusta's Clerk of Commission, Mayor Garnett Johnson has scheduled an Emergency Special Called Meeting Wednesday at 3 p.m. A quorum, or seven total present, would be required to facilitate the meeting to discuss EMS services in Augusta Richmond...
AUGUSTA, GA
live5news.com

‘A true stateman’: SC Senate recognizes state’s longest-serving member

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Senate passed a resolution recognizing the service of the longest-serving state senator currently in office. Democratic Sen. Nikki Setzler represents District 26, which includes portions of Lexington, Aiken, Calhoun and Saluda Counties. He has served for 46 years, first being elected to the Senate in 1977.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

100, 103-year-olds celebrate birthdays in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — We have a few centenarians celebrating birthdays in the CSRA. Ms. Hattie Murcier lives in McCormick. She was born on January 22, 1923. Her secret to a long life is loving everyone. She drinks a cup of coffee every day and is on no meds. The family held a drive-thru parade […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Brookhaven neighborhood in Northeast Columbia tell WIS their homeowners association (HOA) is growing increasingly worse. The Brookhaven Association holds 1,055 homes under the purview of an HOA managed by Cedar Management Group. The Charlotte-based company was hired to manage Brookhaven in 2019. WIS...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

2 local men lose $53,000 in cash to separate scammers

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown police are looking for a woman who’s accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a man she met online. Kelsey Beverlin, 29, has green eyes, red and blond hair, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to police. She drives a blue or black BMW.
GROVETOWN, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
7K+
Followers
166
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy