Books-N-Things change: Series of small sales will be held instead of one big event

The format is changing for the popular Books-N-Things Fair, which is conducted by the Aiken County Community Association.

Instead of one big event that takes place over several days, there will be a series of mini Books-N-Things Fairs this year.

The first several sales will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Graniteville Marketplace, beginning Saturday. They will continue each Saturday through February.

ACCA plans to post photos of the Attic Treasures and used books that will be available on its ACCA-Aiken Community Association page on Facebook.

The Graniteville Marketplace is at 3770 Jefferson Davis Highway.

According to ACCA, the reason for the format change is because the organization couldn’t find a venue large enough to accommodate a traditional Books-N-Things Fair.

The Books-N-Things Fair began in the early 1960s and usually has been an annual event, but it was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of concerns about COVID-19.

The Aiken Branch of the American Association of University Women conducted the Books-N-Things Fair through 2020.

Approximately 80% of the proceeds in the past were used to support education and promote literacy in the Aiken area, and around 20% of the money was sent to the Educational Foundation of the national AAUW, which is based in Washington, D.C.

In 2021, ACCA was formed and many of the members of the AAUW’s Aiken Branch joined the new group, which became the new organizer of Books-N-Things.

“We made the determination that in order to really meet our mission, which is supporting education, we needed to have more control over our money and activities,” ACCA President and Books-N-Things Co-Chair Terry Scott told the Aiken Standard two years ago. “It was pretty much a unanimous decision that we were going to end our relationship with AAUW and strike out on our own.”

Ellen Harvey is the other co-chair of Books-N-Things, which has generated hundreds of thousands of dollars that have benefited the Aiken area.