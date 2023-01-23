Read full article on original website
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
Forecast: More snow expected this weekend
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until noon.
UPDATE: Hazardous travel expected in mid-Missouri on Wednesday morning; winter weather advisory in effect
A winter weather advisory is now in effect for the entire mid-Missouri listening area, through 6 pm on Wednesday. The National Weather Service’s advisory began tonight at 9. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Mainhart tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia and Jefferson City are expected to receive two to four inches of snow by tomorrow afternoon. Ms. Mainhart expects the heaviest snow to begin tapering off by about 9 am. Another inch of snow is possible between 9 am and 6 pm.
Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of schools and a few different community groups have began announcing either closures or delayed starts for Wednesday, ahead of the winter weather heading for Mid-Missouri. Columbia Public Schools announced that it will be closed Wednesday. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said it is the district's first snow day of the The post Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
UPDATE: Projected snow totals have increased for parts of mid-Missouri
The National Weather Service (NWS) says Columbia and Jefferson City are now expected to receive anywhere from two to five inches of snow starting Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Kevin Dietsch tells 939 the Eagle that the heaviest snowfall will be to our east and in...
Winter Storm Warning Going Into Effect Tonight
(St. Louis) A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for the area tonight. Ben Herzog is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says some areas will see a lot more snow than others. So where is all this snow coming from?. The Winter Storm Warning...
Festus trestle closure set for Feb. 8
Horine Road at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad trestle near North Fifth Street in Festus is scheduled to close again Feb. 8 so the trestle replacement project can be completed, city officials reported. That final work had been set for Jan. 25, but BNSF changed the date due to...
Numerous central Missouri school districts canceling school on Wednesday, due to snow
The winter storm that’s beginning to impact mid-Missouri has already forced a number of school districts in the 939 the Eagle listening area to cancel classes for Wednesday. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for all of mid-Missouri took effect at 9 tonight. It runs through 6 pm on Wednesday.
Heavy Snow Is Coming to St. Louis Again This Week
Expect 3 to 6 inches in the St. Louis area
Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
Washington Public Library to partially close due to $1.2 million HVAC project
Beginning on Friday, sections of the Washington Public Library will become closed to the public as contractors begin to remove and install the library’s new heating and cooling system. “That means they will actually be getting up into the ceiling of the library to remove the old ventilation and...
ARPA Committee agrees to award $595K to homeless shelter in Washington
A Franklin County committee recommended awarding more than a half million dollars in federal stimulus money Tuesday for a planned Washington homeless shelter. Life’s River requested $595,000 from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act Committee to build out and furnish the building it recently acquired on Highway A. Work will be needed to update fire sprinklers, plumbing, the HVAC system, electricity and other areas, while security cameras, furniture, bedding, appliances and kitchen and bathroom accessories need to be added, according to an application filed with the county.
Tracking a system putting us in a Weather Alert Day Tuesday night into Wednesday
TONIGHT: Calm winds and clearing skies. Temperatures dropping into the low 30s for the forecast area. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and calm winds. Temperatures creeping up into the low 40s throughout the day. EXTENDED: We will be under a Weather Alert Day Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon. This is the cause...
Are snow days a thing of the past? Here's how schools decide
ST. LOUIS — Missouri is preparing for a winter storm Tuesday night into the Wednesday morning commute. Some areas could see between 4–9 inches of snow. So how do school districts make an attendance decision on snow days?. "When I was a superintendent ours was always, 'When in...
Conservation officials confirm sighting of mountain lion near Washington
Conservation officials confirmed Tuesday that a mountain lion had been spotted east of Washington near Straatmann Feed & Transfer, Inc. Conservation Agent Ben Pursley said the mountain lion was first spotted Monday evening after being hit by a trailer being pulled by a vehicle driving on Old Highway 100.
How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing throughout the event. This is important for figuring out how the snow […]
‘It’s horrible’ Recyling bins sit overflowing for over a month in church parking lot in South County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Overflowing recycling bins in a church parking lot in Mehlville are frustrating neighbors and parishioners at the Catholic church where it sits. The bins are supposed to be picked up weekly, but it’s been over a month since they’ve been picked up. “Well,...
MDC: Mountain Lion struck on Missouri Highway
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation today announced that a mountain lion was struck by a vehicle at Highway T and Old Highway 100 just north of Villa Ridge in Franklin County.
Cedar Hill man hurt in crash on South Byrnesville Road
Alvin L. Blumenberg, 64, of Cedar Hill was injured Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, in a one-vehicle accident on South Byrnesville Road south of Indian Arrow Valley Road north of Cedar Hill, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:15 a.m., Blumenberg was driving a southbound 2011 Ford Expedition and ran...
