Several towns in Suffolk County joined Nassau in opposing Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposal to build more housing units on Long Island in the next decade. Last week, Nassau County towns and cities questioned the proposal Hochul made in her State of the State address on Jan. 10 to add 800,000 more new housing units statewide in 10 years — 300,000 of which were set for Long Island by some estimates.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO