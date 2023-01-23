ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Deer Valley Snow Park road decision moves from Planning Commission to City Council

By TownLift // Ashtyn Asay
TownLift
TownLift
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zb5Er_0kOf6g7J00

PARK CITY, Utah — Although the Park City Council and Planning Commission have requested alternatives, Deer Valley Resort’s proposed circulation plan for its Snow Park Village redevelopment still hinges on the city vacating right-of-way to a portion of Deer Valley Drive.

Under Deer Valley’s preferred alternative, the company would take over a portion of Deer Valley Drive from the city and Doe Pass Road would become the new connector between Deer Valley Drive West and East.

However, not all residents are optimistic about the proposed right-of-way vacation. The results of the Protect the Loop Community Outreach Survey , published on December 20, showed that close to 65% of respondents felt that the “negatives outweigh the positives,” in regards to the proposed transfer of public right-of-way access of the south end of the loop to Deer Valley, and that the “vacation isn’t justified.”

This survey was conducted by Protect the Loop, an association of homeowners, residents, and other stakeholders dedicated to the responsible development of Deer Valley’s lower lots, also known as “the loop.” Data was collected between August 14 and December 6, 2022, and the survey received a total of 1,1113 responses, over 60% of which self identified as members of the lower Deer Valley community.

When asked how current Snow Park Village redevelopment plans would impact the overall quality of life for respondents and their neighbors, close to 45% responded that it would “generally worsen” their quality of life, and close to 25% responded that it would “seriously threaten” their quality of life.

The Park City Planning Commission decided during a special meeting on Wednesday, January 18, that it will defer to the City Council as to whether or not the city will vacate right-of-way.

Planning Commission and City Council members requested that Deer Valley provide alternatives to this circulation plan at both the March 15 joint Council and Planning Commission meeting, and the December 19 Planning Commission Work Session.

“Council requested that the applicant work on alternative site and circulation plans and gain recommendations of the commission before returning to the council,” said Laura Suesser, Planning Commission chair. “We didn’t see significant alternatives in the nature of what was requested of council, we saw a couple of different variations on the same circulation plan.”

Suesser proposed a condition of approval that Deer Valley must widen Doe Pass Road in order to mitigate traffic impacts of the Snow Park Village redevelopment.

In a letter addressed to a member of the Park City Planning Department dated January 9, Jacob Romney, the director of development at Alterra, the company that owns Deer Valley, responded to several questions posed at the December 19 Planning Commission Meeting, including whether or not Deer Valley had explored plans that don’t require the vacation of right-of-way.

According to Romney, the company has looked at several versions of a plan that does not include a right-of-way vacation, but found that the plan that does require vacation is “very much superior to any other plan.”

“The plan today does not require variances and benefits the community with both on site offerings, a world class ski experience, connectivity (gondola and transit), and financially by the project generating money back to the city,” Romney said in the letter. “Overall, Deer Valley will provide significant community benefit through this plan such that we believe a ROW vacation will help to support the community and not detract from the quality of life in Park City.”


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPCW

Sundance Film Festival crowds spark high school parking questions

For the last decade, Park City High School students have had to sign waivers when they purchase parking permits. The rules and conditions of permits include a warning about Sundance, namely that parking passes do not insure parking spots during the 10 days of the film festival. That’s because the...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Sundance traffic overwhelms Main Street in ‘a self-perpetuating loop of doom’

Eli Weingarten, driving a sport utility vehicle for a limousine service, is working in the transportation industry for approximately the eighth time during the Sundance Film Festival, normally a lucrative time for taxis, shuttles and other options that can take festival-goers from screenings to parties, to Main Street, and back to their lodging.
PARK CITY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

January 2023 Report: Temple Square Renovation

SALT LAKE CITY-Wednesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave a renovation update for Temple Square for January 2023. This is the first renovation update the Salt Lake City-based faith has given concerning its headquarters for the calendar year. During 2022, Main Street Plaza in downtown Salt Lake...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Phys.org

One facility makes a big contribution to Salt Lake's winter brown cloud

The 2.4 million people who live along Utah's Wasatch Front experience some of the most severe winter particulate matter air pollution in the nation. Now, analysis of measurements taken during National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) research flights in 2017 indicates that emissions from a single source, a magnesium refinery, may be responsible for a significant fraction of the fine particles that form the dense winter brown clouds that hang over Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Developers buying Wells Fargo building in Sugar House with plans for new mass timber project

New membership levels for 2023. Want more access to all things development in Salt Lake City? Become a Building Salt Lake Pro or Premier Member today. The Wells Fargo building on the corner of Highland Drive and 2100 South in the center of the Sugar House urban core is set to be sold at the end of the month to a buyer that is likely to construct a mid-rise residential building, Building Salt Lake has learned.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Weber County crews rescue skier stuck near Snowbasin Resort

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police joined Weber County Search and Rescue crews Tuesday in assisting a stuck skier near Snowbasin Resort. “[A] skier who had been skiing at Snowbasin accidentally went into Birch Creek and got stuck,” Ogden police stated in a social media post.
OGDEN, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Hungry at Sundance? Here are the best bites for lunch in Park City and beyond

With four days of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival left, here are five spots to grab a meal before or after a movie screening.1. Don GoyoThis new Mexican restaurant is on Park City's Main Street near the Egyptian Theatre. Its menu features tacos and mango guacamole.Tip: I highly recommend their fajita combo, served with black beans, rice and warm tortillas.Address: 412 Main St. Hours: Open daily from noon to 9pm2. Pretty BirdPretty Bird is a Nashville-style hot chicken chain based in Salt Lake City and owned by celebrity chef Viet Pham. The Park City outpost opened last year and is...
PARK CITY, UT
airwaysmag.com

Delta Air Lines Firms Salt Lake City Expansion

DALLAS – Delta Air Lines (DL) has firmed its ongoing commitment to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) after finalising a new lease agreement at the facility. The new deal, announced during Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s 2023 State of the City address, sees DL commit US$2.8bn in lease payments to 2044. The agreement will also give DL two further five-year renewal options, potentially extending the lease to 2054. Developments will see the airline grow its number of gates at the airport from 55 to 66 by 2027.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy