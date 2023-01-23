Read full article on original website
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
NBC Bay Area News: Suspect in Northern California farm shootings reportedly confesses, claims he was not in his right mind
Chunli Zhao, the farmworker accused of carrying out two shootings on farms in Northern California earlier this week, admitted to killing seven people and injuring one other, NBC Bay Area News reported.
After tragedy struck Monterey Park's vibrant dance community, residents insist they will return to their beloved ballroom
For years, dancers in high heels and glitzy dresses have hurried into Phillip Sam's beauty supply store in Monterey Park ahead of big events, searching the maze of products for a finishing touch -- strong hold hairspray, a swipe of glittery eyeshadow, a bejeweled claw clip.
Monterey Park hero and Tyre Nichols' family invited to attend State of the Union address
Lawmakers have invited the parents of Tyre Nichols and the man who disarmed a gunman in a Southern California mass shooting to attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on February 7.
Brandon Tsay, the hero who disarmed the Monterey Park shooting suspect, honored with medal of courage
The City of Alhambra honored the man who has been hailed a hero for disarming the Monterey Park shooting suspect at a second dance studio during Lunar New Year celebrations last weekend.
Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told
A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Florida Dad Sent 6-Year-Old to School With Gun in Backpack, Police Say
A Florida father has been arrested after his 6-year-old showed up to their kindergarten classroom with a gun in their backpack—one the dad left in there, police said. Reginald McCoy, 39, forgot the gun was in his child’s backpack, according to police, and has been charged with child neglect and culpable negligence. No one was injured and the child immediately alerted an adult once they found the gun in their backpack, according to a representative for the school, who noted that the gun was unloaded. It’s unknown why McCoy put the gun in the backpack.Read it at Local10
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Tyre Nichols' mother says Memphis officers 'brought shame' to their families and the Black community
RowVaughn Wells, whose 29-year-old son Tyre Nichols died from injuries sustained during a police traffic stop in Memphis earlier this month, says that the officers involved have "brought shame to their own families" and "brought shame to the Black community."
US citizen charged over alleged killing of DJ in Colombia
Colombian authorities have charged an American citizen over the alleged murder of a female DJ in Colombia whose body was discovered inside a suitcase at the bottom of a garbage container.
Second lawyer who participated in Molotov cocktail attack during George Floyd protests sentenced to over a year in prison
A second former New York lawyer has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for participating in a Molotov cocktail attack during a New York City protest in 2020 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Man suspected of kidnapping and beating a woman in Oregon may be using dating apps to evade police
Authorities in southwestern Oregon are warning that a man suspected of kidnapping a woman and beating her unconscious may now be using dating apps to evade capture or find potential new victims, according to police.
Opinion: Ballroom dancing remains a refuge for Asian immigrants
A dance floor has equalizing power, Lynda Lin Grigsby writes after a mass shooting at a California ballroom that killed 11 Asian immigrants. Grigsby says the egalitarian nature of ballroom dance is why many immigrants use it. And they plan to go on dancing.
How other police depts are reacting to Tyre Nichols' death
Police chiefs and sheriffs across the country are "just as upset as the rest of the community" at the Tyre Nichols video, says Laura Cole, a police crisis communications expert. "They realize it makes them look horrible"
Texas police chief on leave after SWAT raids wrong house in search of suspect falsely accused of murder
A SWAT team in Galveston, Texas, raided the wrong home, terrifying the family members inside. Now, the city's police chief is on leave over the miscommunication.
Protesters across the US decry police brutality after Tyre Nichols' death
Protesters once again took to the streets over the weekend to decry police brutality after the release of video depicting the violent Memphis police beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, and more gatherings and vigils are planned for Sunday.
Shooting in Baltimore kills 1 and wounds 2 others
At least one person was killed and two wounded in a shooting in Baltimore on Saturday, police said.
I'm a successful female minority truck driver. California's AB5 forced me to leave the state I love
When the California legislature began debating Assembly Bill 5 – a law effectively banning independent contractors in trucking – my dream was put in jeopardy.
Video of Nichols' beating prompts renewed calls for police reform
With Congress as divided as ever, it appears public outrage is once again on a collision course with Washington partisanship.
Another Mountain Lion Killed On Highway In Southern California
P-81 was found dead on the Pacific Coast Highway just over a month after beloved P-22 was euthanized.
