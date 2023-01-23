ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says personnel changes to be made Monday, Tuesday

 2 days ago
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that changes in senior positions in government and in the regions would be made within a day.

"There are already personnel decisions - some today, some tomorrow - regarding officials of various levels in ministries and other central government structures, as well as in the regions and in the law enforcement system," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

The president had previously pledged to crack down on corruption at all levels amid a series of allegations of bribe-taking and dubious practices.

RevDonDee
2d ago

I wonder if anyone will be looking into the $100 million fortune Zelenskyy has accumulated since the beginning of the skirmish? #DefundUkraine

Jon Elliott
2d ago

hopefully he will resign so the Ukrainian citizens can live. I would imagine he has scammed plenty of money by now

Chip Roy/Morgan Luttrell 2024
2d ago

So he is removing Hunter from all business dealings and he himself is resigning. Well, it's a start, but not enough

Reuters

Reuters

