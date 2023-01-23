ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Mother Jones

6-Year-Old School Shooter Case Grows Even More Disturbing

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before a 6-year-old intentionally shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia, last Friday, school officials learned that the boy may have had a gun in his possession but failed to find it, the school system’s superintendent said late this week.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Independent

David Hogg, George Takei, Gabby Giffords and Simu Liu lead reaction to Monterey Park mass shooting

High-profile survivors of mass shootings and gun reform advocates have reacted with horror and outrage after a gunman murdered 10 people at a Los Angeles dance hall on the eve of Lunar New Year. Huu Can Tran, 72, was identified by authorities as the gunman who killed 11 and wounded nine others at the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra, Monterey Park, a majority Asian-American area of Los Angeles, on Saturday. Heroic staff were killed charging at Tran, while another disarmed him at a second dance studio, preventing an even higher death toll. The suspect shot himself...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

Why California's 'strong' gun laws are in danger

Those gun laws -- which are under threat thanks to a recent Supreme Court decision -- only go so far in a country awash in guns, where there's almost no action at the federal level, and where there is so much variation in gun laws from state to state and even within states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Denver Gazette

FBI data does not support Polis' claim that Colorado is in 'middle of the pack' on crime

In his State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis claimed that Colorado falls in "the middle of the pack on crime rates." "Every person deserves a safe home and a safe community, and in three years I want Colorado to be closing in on our goal of becoming one of the top ten safest states," he said. "Right now, Colorado falls in the middle of the pack on crime rates, but that’s not good enough."
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Four days, three mass shootings, 19 dead: West Coast reels from gun violence ‘suicide pact’

It is a wave of shocking gun violence that has seen 19 people on the West Coast killed in a string of shootings over the last four days.California’s reputation as a leading state for gun safety has been shattered by three mass shootings since Saturday night alone.The state, which the CDC says has the 44th lowest gun death rate in the country, is reeling from the shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland.And police in Washington state were hunting a gunman on Tuesday who randomly shot dead three people outside a convenience store in the city of Yakima.Here...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Mass Shootings in the US Last Year

The horrific mass shooting in Monterey Park, in which at least 11 people were killed, sets the country up to continue in 2023 where it left off last year.  2022 was another historically horrific year for gun violence in the U.S. It was one of the worst on record in terms of the number of […]
INDIANA STATE
WRAL

Video shows mass shooting suspect being handcuffed

A mass shooting was reported Monday in the bay area just two days after the tragic Lunar New Year shooting in southern California. Thirty-eight mass shootings have already happened in the first 24 days of this year, according to Gun Violence Archive. A mass shooting was reported Monday in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thetrace.org

‘Just Another Mass Shooting in America’

“Assault weapon” can mean a lot of different things. People often use it to refer to any gun that looks like it belongs on the battlefield instead of in a civilian’s home, regardless of its actual capabilities. “Assault pistol” — the way the Los Angeles County sheriff initially described the gun a man used to kill at least 11 people at a ballroom dance hall in Monterey Park, California, over the weekend — is even less clear. So what is it, exactly? And how does it compare to other guns banned in California? Chip Brownlee and Jennifer Mascia explain.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Salon

What gun control studies tell us about how to stop violence, according to experts

Yesterday's mass shooting in Half Moon Bay and Saturday's mass shooting in Monterey Park, both California cities, are a sad attestation that the depressing American trend of gun-related violence is far from over. Previously last week, Solomon Peña, a former Republican state legislature candidate in New Mexico, was arrested for allegedly firing shots at the homes of various other lawmakers — and conspiring with would-be hitmen to do much worse — having been motivated by his conviction that the 2020 presidential election had been rigged.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Washington Examiner

First three weeks of 2023 marked by 36 mass shootings

There have already been 36 mass shootings only three weeks into 2023. Saturday's mass shooting at Monterey Park, California, at a Lunar New Year celebration joined the other 35 shootings that have occurred since Jan. 1, 2023. The mass shooting left 11 people dead and another nine injured, and questions remain surrounding the motive of the shooter and what type of gun was used in the tragedy.
MONTEREY PARK, CA

