Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
6-Year-Old School Shooter Case Grows Even More Disturbing
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before a 6-year-old intentionally shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia, last Friday, school officials learned that the boy may have had a gun in his possession but failed to find it, the school system’s superintendent said late this week.
Washington Examiner
‘You know nothing yet’: Megyn Kelly blasts Leftists for rushing to make California shootings about race
Podcast host Megyn Kelly blasted several Democratic leaders for jumping to conclusions about recent California shootings, saying they were quick to spin the tragedies into a Leftist agenda of racial hate crime. At least 19 people are dead following three recent California shootings. Since a shooting in Monterey Park happened...
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
David Hogg, George Takei, Gabby Giffords and Simu Liu lead reaction to Monterey Park mass shooting
High-profile survivors of mass shootings and gun reform advocates have reacted with horror and outrage after a gunman murdered 10 people at a Los Angeles dance hall on the eve of Lunar New Year. Huu Can Tran, 72, was identified by authorities as the gunman who killed 11 and wounded nine others at the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra, Monterey Park, a majority Asian-American area of Los Angeles, on Saturday. Heroic staff were killed charging at Tran, while another disarmed him at a second dance studio, preventing an even higher death toll. The suspect shot himself...
Gun used in Monterey Park massacre an assault weapon under state law, known to jam
A closer look at the MAC-10, the semiautomatic gun that law enforcement say was used in a mass shooting over the weekend that killed 11 people at a Monterey Park dance studio.
The Monterey Park Shooter Had an ‘Assault Pistol.’ What Does That Mean?
Update: At a press conference late on January 23, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said authorities recovered a “9mm caliber semiautomatic MAC-10 assault weapon,” which civilians wrestled away from him at a second dance studio in Alhambra after the shooting in Monterey Park. An original MAC-10 —...
Why California's 'strong' gun laws are in danger
Those gun laws -- which are under threat thanks to a recent Supreme Court decision -- only go so far in a country awash in guns, where there's almost no action at the federal level, and where there is so much variation in gun laws from state to state and even within states.
New Mexico police arrest suspect in shootings at Democratic officials' homes
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Police in New Mexico on Monday said they had arrested a man in connection with shootings at the homes and offices of six elected Democratic officials, incidents that have raised concerns of political violence.
Trump Uses Monterey Park Mass Shooting to Defend Jan. 6 Rioters
The former president has previously pledged to pardon January 6 participants if he's reelected in 2024.
FBI data does not support Polis' claim that Colorado is in 'middle of the pack' on crime
In his State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis claimed that Colorado falls in "the middle of the pack on crime rates." "Every person deserves a safe home and a safe community, and in three years I want Colorado to be closing in on our goal of becoming one of the top ten safest states," he said. "Right now, Colorado falls in the middle of the pack on crime rates, but that’s not good enough."
Four days, three mass shootings, 19 dead: West Coast reels from gun violence ‘suicide pact’
It is a wave of shocking gun violence that has seen 19 people on the West Coast killed in a string of shootings over the last four days.California’s reputation as a leading state for gun safety has been shattered by three mass shootings since Saturday night alone.The state, which the CDC says has the 44th lowest gun death rate in the country, is reeling from the shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland.And police in Washington state were hunting a gunman on Tuesday who randomly shot dead three people outside a convenience store in the city of Yakima.Here...
California mass shootings show America is too focused on motive instead of solutions
Reaction to the Monterey Park mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration showed how many Americans skip straight to asking: What was the motive?
The Worst Mass Shootings in the US Last Year
The horrific mass shooting in Monterey Park, in which at least 11 people were killed, sets the country up to continue in 2023 where it left off last year. 2022 was another historically horrific year for gun violence in the U.S. It was one of the worst on record in terms of the number of […]
WRAL
Video shows mass shooting suspect being handcuffed
A mass shooting was reported Monday in the bay area just two days after the tragic Lunar New Year shooting in southern California. Thirty-eight mass shootings have already happened in the first 24 days of this year, according to Gun Violence Archive. A mass shooting was reported Monday in the...
New year brings a grim wave of mass killings across America
A year ago, the U.S. marked its first deadly gun rampage of the year on Jan. 23. By the same date this year, there have been six mass killings that have claimed 39 lives, leaving communities nationwide reeling from the onslaught of violence. Eleven people killed as they welcomed the...
Typical mass shooters are in their 20s and 30s – suspects in California’s latest killings are far from that average
Nearly all of the over-60s perpetrators of mass shootings prior to the California incidents were white men.
thetrace.org
‘Just Another Mass Shooting in America’
“Assault weapon” can mean a lot of different things. People often use it to refer to any gun that looks like it belongs on the battlefield instead of in a civilian’s home, regardless of its actual capabilities. “Assault pistol” — the way the Los Angeles County sheriff initially described the gun a man used to kill at least 11 people at a ballroom dance hall in Monterey Park, California, over the weekend — is even less clear. So what is it, exactly? And how does it compare to other guns banned in California? Chip Brownlee and Jennifer Mascia explain.
What gun control studies tell us about how to stop violence, according to experts
Yesterday's mass shooting in Half Moon Bay and Saturday's mass shooting in Monterey Park, both California cities, are a sad attestation that the depressing American trend of gun-related violence is far from over. Previously last week, Solomon Peña, a former Republican state legislature candidate in New Mexico, was arrested for allegedly firing shots at the homes of various other lawmakers — and conspiring with would-be hitmen to do much worse — having been motivated by his conviction that the 2020 presidential election had been rigged.
Washington Examiner
First three weeks of 2023 marked by 36 mass shootings
There have already been 36 mass shootings only three weeks into 2023. Saturday's mass shooting at Monterey Park, California, at a Lunar New Year celebration joined the other 35 shootings that have occurred since Jan. 1, 2023. The mass shooting left 11 people dead and another nine injured, and questions remain surrounding the motive of the shooter and what type of gun was used in the tragedy.
Back-To-Back California Shootings Aren't Proof Its Gun Laws Have Failed
California still has one of the lowest rates of gun deaths in the country despite the picture Republicans have painted this week.
