ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

2 students dead, employee in serious condition in Des Moines shooting, authorities say

By By Andi Babineau and Kara Devlin, CNN
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NfD1F_0kOf20BK00

Two students are dead and one employee is in serious condition after a shooting incident at an educational program in Des Moines, Iowa, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Des Moines

RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities

Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Victims’ names released in Des Moines education center shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — The names of two teenagers shot and killed inside of Des Moines’ Starts Right Here education center on Monday are now being made public. Des Moines Police say Gionni Dameron, 18, and Rashad Carr, 16, died in the shooting. Both Dameron and Carr were students at Starts Right Here, which offers […]
DES MOINES, IA
The Associated Press

Police chief calls Iowa school shooting 'sad and pointless'

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A shooting at a Des Moines educational program that left two students dead and the organization’s founder injured should be understood as “tragic, sad and pointless,” the city’s police chief said Wednesday. The shooting Monday at the Starts Right Here educational program killed two teens — 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr — who were trying to rebuild their lives with help from the organization. Will Keeps, the founder of the program designed to help teens who didn’t succeed at traditional schools, was injured in the shooting and remained in a hospital Wednesday. Police charged Preston Walls, 18, a program participant, with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation. Walls is being held at the Polk County Jail on $1 million bond and will next appear in court on Feb. 3. Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert released a statement in which he noted that such shootings have “become increasingly common across the country, and our community is no different.”
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

DMPD Identify Teens Killed In Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Police are releasing the names of two teens who died after a shooting yesterday (Monday). Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr, both of Des Moines died at the hospital. Will Keeps, who founded the non-profit organization where the shooting happened, is hospitalized in serious condition. He is expected to recover. Police say the shooting was gang-related.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Suspect identified in deadly education center shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls is under arrest on suspicion of murdering two teenagers and injuring an administrator inside of a Des Moines education center Monday afternoon. Des Moines Police say Walls cut off his ankle monitor before entering the Starts Right Here education center at 455 SW 5th Street while carrying a […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Sunday homicide victim identified as Des Moines man

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a Des Moines man found dead early Sunday morning from an apparent shooting. The victim of the shooting has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Peter Lovett, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Lovett’s body was found shortly before 6:30 a.m. […]
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Two Students Dead After Shooting in Des Moines

**UPDATE** All further updates can be found here. Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. ORIGINAL STORY. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Three people taken into custody after shooting at Des Moines nonprofit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say three people are in custody following adeadly shooting on Monday afternoon. Police tracked them from Starts Right Here to Thomas Beck Road. Police say they saw a suspicious vehicle leave the scene of the shooting. Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting...
DES MOINES, IA
The Associated Press

Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old who police say was involved in an ongoing gang dispute walked into the common area of an alternative education program for at-risk students and fatally shot two teenagers in a premeditated attack -- chasing one of them down and shooting him several more times when he tried to run, according to a charging document released Tuesday.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police not releasing video of teenager's shooting death

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police tell KCCI they are not planning to release any video or audio in connection with adeadly shooting where multiple officers fired their weapons and killed a teenager. Officers shot and killed a 16-year-old boy during a domestic dispute in December. It happened...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Suspects in Recent Theft

(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a recent theft. Police say the two were involved in the theft of computer and gaming equipment at a local retailer. The two are believed to be driving an older, white Jeep Cherokee. Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the two suspects is asked to contact Officer Weitl by phone at 515-289-5240 or by email at kweitl@ankenyiowa.gov referencing case number 23-000291.
ANKENY, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine

A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
WAUKEE, IA
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy