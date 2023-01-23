ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State lawmakers propose power grid protections after attacks

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America
Lawmakers in at least two states that have seen recent attacks to electrical infrastructure are proposing new legislation to improve security around substations and increase the penalties for damaging utility equipment.

