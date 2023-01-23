ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Easy Ground Beef Pasta Bake Recipe

This Easy Ground Beef Pasta Bake Recipe lets you make weeknight dinner in a hurry! Start with hamburger, pasta, sauce and cheese for a delicious casserole. This Ground Beef Pasta Bake is quick to make, and I think the whole family prefers it over a classic Spaghetti!. You are welcome...
agupdate.com

Tuscan Chicken with White Beans

4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
WGNtv.com

Dean shares recipe for Upside Down Chicken and Rice Casserole

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares an easy and delicious recipe for Upside Down Chicken and Rice Casserole. 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless, chicken thighs (about 6) or bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 3), trimmed. 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided. 1/3 cup raw slivered almonds. 8 ounces cauliflower florets,...
purewow.com

Mediterranean Sheet Pan Eggs

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. A baking sheet is the secret to making eggs for a crowd with ease. Normally we wouldn’t touch “eggs for...
msn.com

Easy Sausage Skillet Pasta Recipe

Sausage Skillet Pasta is one of those meals that is perfect for when the kids have practice! I always look for new recipes, but one-pot meal recipes are a favorite! We always need a last-minute dinner to get on the table!. (I have included affiliate links to products I love....
msn.com

Don't Eat That Leftover Rice Languishing in Your Fridge. Here's Why

You might want to rethink eating that leftover rice in your fridge. If you're eating rice that has been sitting in the fridge for a few days, there's a chance you could be giving yourself food poisoning. If you're looking to do some advance meal prep, maybe you've already considered cooking up a big batch of rice to pair with chicken and vegetables for dinner. But keeping and consuming that five-day-old rice could be causing you some stomach issues.
The State Journal-Register

Chicken and dumplings: Classic comfort food

I don’t really enjoy the cold anymore, but it’s a great excuse to cook warming comfort foods. There are many versions of chicken and dumplings. At its core, it is a chicken broth, bite-sized boiled or poached dough of some kind, and a little shredded chicken meat. The...
Greta Brinkley

30 Minute Chicken with Homemade Alfredo Sauce Recipe

Chicken Alfredo is a classic dish that just about everyone loves. Well, everyone loves a good version, at least. So often, you get a version that can be heavy and gloppy, and, well, less than appetizing. We’re showing you how to make Alfredo sauce from scratch. Oh yeah.
Mashed

1-Pot Chicken Stew Recipe

There's no denying that one-pot dishes are the bees knees. Not only are these types of recipes easy to make, but they also make cleanup much more manageable — because who wants to spend all evening washing pots and pans? This dish is packed with filling ingredients, starting with chicken thighs. It's also a great way to get your serving of veggies, thanks to the celery, carrots, onion, and baby potatoes. Of course, a delicious combination of spices also adds plenty of flavor to the chicken and veggies, so this dish is anything but boring.
msn.com

Creamy Southwestern Pasta Salad Recipe

This high protein pasta salad recipe is packed with blacked chicken, black beans, colorful veggies, and a creamy southwestern dressing made of Greek yogurt and spices. Pasta salads are a go-to meal prep for me for busy weeks. I love this lemon chicken pasta salad as well as this California cobb pasta salad. They are great for enjoying a quick lunch or dinner because it’s packed with protein and veggies as well as a ton of flavor.
Jennifer Geer

Chocolate depression cake recipe: (No eggs, no butter, no milk)

The idea for this vegan cake can be traced back to the Great Depression when traditional cake ingredients were hard to come by. I first tried this recipe during the early days of lockdown, back in 2020, on a day that I was stuck at home wanting to bake something, but entirely out of eggs.
Ridley's Wreckage

Sheet Pan Chicken- Fajitas 🌶️

Don't loose this one friends, it's a game changer. Here it is... my favorite kind of recipe! Easy to make and easy to clean up! Did I also mention it's freakin DELICIOUS! No joke, one pan and maybe one small bowl to mix the spices. It really doesn't get much easier than this. The chicken comes out juicy and tender with the perfect crisp tender veggies. This is one of our favorite weeknight dinners.
Cleveland.com

Miso-Garlic Slashed Chicken is perfect balance of sweet and savory

Chicken legs are a popular choice for midweek meals because they’re one of your less-expensive meats and serve as a blank canvas for so many different cuisines and dishes — they can be deep-fried, barbecued, roasted and oven-fried to juicy perfection. Here, bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs are soaked...
Times Leader

Creamy mustard sauce, kielbasa and pasta

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Usually we just eat kielbasa as the main plate attraction with a few sides, but I have increasingly sifted through recipes to see if the distinctive ethnic sausage works well as an ingredient rather than an entree. (Regular readers may remember April’s article featuring Sara Moulton’s kielbasa sandwich with quick kimchi and some cheddar cheese).
Allrecipes.com

Lemon Alfredo Sauce

Melt butter in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Once butter is foamy, add garlic, pepper, salt, and nutmeg. Cook and stir until garlic is fragrant, about 30 seconds. Gradually whisk in cream, stirring constantly, to incorporate cream into butter. Drizzle in lemon juice, then add lemon zest, while stirring constantly. Keep stirring until sauce coats the back of a spoon, 3 to 5 minutes.
The Daily South

Buttery Parmesan-Herb Mini Crackers

If you love Buttered Saltines or Alabama Firecrackers, these seasoned petite saltine crackers may just be your new favorite appetizer. We've loaded up mini saltines with high-flavor ingredients, including Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and seasoned salt. The petite crackers are then finished off with Parmesan cheese. All of the seasoned...
ALABAMA STATE

