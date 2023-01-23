Read full article on original website
LASD deputy fatally shoots man in Maywood
MAYWOOD, Calif. - A man is dead following a shooting that involved deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in Maywood Thursday morning, officials said. The shooting occurred just before 5:40 a.m. in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, located near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Randolph Street.
LAPD to announce arrest of suspect in South LA hit-and-run crash that killed 2 brothers
LOS ANGELES - An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles earlier this month that claimed the lives of two brothers and injured their mother and sister, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department is expected to hold a news conference...
Santa Monica crash ends in shooting; 2 arrested
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Two men were arrested Tuesday after a crash in Santa Monica ended with one driver shooting at another, according to police. Santa Monica police officers were flagged down by people saying shots had been fired near the intersection of 6th Street and Broadway around 3:45 p.m. Officers then found two cars - a van and SUV - that had been involved in a collision.
Man who allegedly drove dump truck into South LA home of ex-wife in custody
LOS ANGELES - A man who was caught on camera driving a dump truck into his ex-wife's South Los Angeles home has been arrested. Ronald Lee Dunn, 60, turned himself in on Monday, and was being held on $100,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Detectives plan...
Lunar New Year shooting: Surveillance video shows man disarming Monterey Park mass shooting suspect
LOS ANGELES - Surveillance video from inside the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra shows the moments a man disarmed Huu Can Tran, the gunman suspected of killing eleven people during a mass shooting in Monterey Park during a Lunar New Year celebration. Video shows the 72-year-old gunman hiding in the...
California Dept. of Justice investigating fatal LASD shooting in Altadena
LOS ANGELES - The California Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it's investigating the death of a man at the hands of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Altadena area of Los Angeles over the weekend. The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El...
Catalina Island SWAT situation: Armed woman in custody after leading hours-long standoff
AVALON, Calif. - A SWAT standoff that lasted several hours has finally came to an end on Catalina Island. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a woman who is allegedly armed on Wrigley Road in the city of Avalon around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman is accused of firing shots from the area, drawing the SWAT team.
OC man begins trial for alleged rapes in the '90s; defense said his twin brother did it
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Two decades ago, a 57-year-old man raped a 9-year-old girl and a woman jogging in south Orange County and years later assaulted the 12-year-old daughter of his live-in girlfriend, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, while the defendant's attorney said the real culprit was her client's identical twin.
2 injured, including teen boy, in Sunland house fire
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Fire Department crews knocked down a fire that ignited inside a one-story home in the Sunland neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night. Crews were called to the scene in the 10000 block of N. Sherman Grove Avenue around 9:15 p.m. where they found flames coming from an attached garage and battled flames from the garage and the home's attic, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
Beverly Hills man indicted in deaths of LA model, friend who were drugged, dumped at hospital
LOS ANGELES - A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian...
1 dead in hit-and-run crash near taco stand in LA's Westlake neighborhood
LOS ANGELES - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash near a taco stand in Los Angeles' Westlake neighborhood. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 6th Street and South Bonnie Brae Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday. According to LAPD, a driver hit a pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 20s, and ran off from the scene.
Exclusive: New details emerge about Monterey Park shooter
Monterey Park PD confirmed a motorcycle found near the crime scene belonged to Huu Can Tran. Investigators said it was his backup getaway vehicle.
3 injured, 1 critically, in Hollywood house fire
LOS ANGELES - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition and two women were hospitalized Wednesday after suffering injuries from a fire in Hollywood. Firefighters were called at around 1 a.m. to 1770 N. Van Ness Ave. where an upstairs unit of a garden-style apartment complex had smoke and flames that had spread to the attic. They were able to extinguish the fire in both locations, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
EXTRA’s Melvin Robert and Jennifer Lahmers join Good Day LA anchor team
KTTV FOX 11 will debut a new anchor lineup for its "Good Day LA" morning show, announced station Senior Vice President and General Manager, Steve Carlston. Effective February 2023, Brooke Thomas and Bob DeCastro will anchor from 4 – 6 a.m., followed by Melvin Robert and Jennifer Lahmers from 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., and Araksya Karapetyan and Sandra Endo from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Lahmers, Karapetyan, Thomas, Endo and DeCastro will contribute enterprise news content throughout all seven hours of the "Good Day LA" newscast. In addition, Robert and Lahmers will continue in their roles for "EXTRA," which airs on the station weekdays at 7 p.m. and weekends at 6 p.m. With its expansions of "Good Day LA" and "FOX 11 News Special Report" in September 2022, the station now produces over 50 hours of news per week.
Man dies after 50-foot fall onto boat in Port of Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - A man fell to his death at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fall was reported shortly before 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. According to LAFD's Nicholas Prange, the man fell from the superstructure, which is the port's infrastructure, approximately 50 feet onto the deck of a ship in the port.
Lunar New Year massacre: Possible motive for Monterey Park gunman Huu Can Tran
LOS ANGELES - Authorities identified 72-year-old Huu Can Tran as the man who killed 11 people and wounded several others near a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park Saturday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Tran was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding his...
3 dead, 8 others hurt in crash in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A deadly 2-car wreck is under investigation in Orange County late Wednesday night. According to the Placentia Police Department, the crash happened along Orangethorpe Avenue in Placentia around 8:45 p.m. The crash left three people dead – two adults and a child – and eight others hurt.
LA County probation office accused of selling weapons in online auction
The LA County probation department is accused of selling semi-automatic pistols in an online auction. The current administration says they had no idea these auctions were taking place and do not want them to continue.
Kobe Bryant helicopter tragedy: Honoring the 9 victims 3 years later
CALABASAS, Calif. - January 26, 2020, was a day that broke hearts beyond the world of sports. Three years after a helicopter crash took the lives of nine California residents, including Kobe and Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, their legacies continue to live on. Here's what we know about the nine victims:
Lunar New Year massacre: Shooting victim tried to rush recovery to return to work, Newsom says
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - One of the shooting victims in the Lunar New Year massacre in Monterey Park apparently wanted to rush his recovery from Saturday's horrific incident – all because he needed to be back at work, according to California Governor Gavin Newsom. During a visit to Monterey...
