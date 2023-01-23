ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LASD deputy fatally shoots man in Maywood

MAYWOOD, Calif. - A man is dead following a shooting that involved deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in Maywood Thursday morning, officials said. The shooting occurred just before 5:40 a.m. in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, located near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Randolph Street.
Santa Monica crash ends in shooting; 2 arrested

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Two men were arrested Tuesday after a crash in Santa Monica ended with one driver shooting at another, according to police. Santa Monica police officers were flagged down by people saying shots had been fired near the intersection of 6th Street and Broadway around 3:45 p.m. Officers then found two cars - a van and SUV - that had been involved in a collision.
2 injured, including teen boy, in Sunland house fire

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Fire Department crews knocked down a fire that ignited inside a one-story home in the Sunland neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night. Crews were called to the scene in the 10000 block of N. Sherman Grove Avenue around 9:15 p.m. where they found flames coming from an attached garage and battled flames from the garage and the home's attic, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
1 dead in hit-and-run crash near taco stand in LA's Westlake neighborhood

LOS ANGELES - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash near a taco stand in Los Angeles' Westlake neighborhood. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 6th Street and South Bonnie Brae Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday. According to LAPD, a driver hit a pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 20s, and ran off from the scene.
3 injured, 1 critically, in Hollywood house fire

LOS ANGELES - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition and two women were hospitalized Wednesday after suffering injuries from a fire in Hollywood. Firefighters were called at around 1 a.m. to 1770 N. Van Ness Ave. where an upstairs unit of a garden-style apartment complex had smoke and flames that had spread to the attic. They were able to extinguish the fire in both locations, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
EXTRA’s Melvin Robert and Jennifer Lahmers join Good Day LA anchor team

KTTV FOX 11 will debut a new anchor lineup for its "Good Day LA" morning show, announced station Senior Vice President and General Manager, Steve Carlston. Effective February 2023, Brooke Thomas and Bob DeCastro will anchor from 4 – 6 a.m., followed by Melvin Robert and Jennifer Lahmers from 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., and Araksya Karapetyan and Sandra Endo from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Lahmers, Karapetyan, Thomas, Endo and DeCastro will contribute enterprise news content throughout all seven hours of the "Good Day LA" newscast. In addition, Robert and Lahmers will continue in their roles for "EXTRA," which airs on the station weekdays at 7 p.m. and weekends at 6 p.m. With its expansions of "Good Day LA" and "FOX 11 News Special Report" in September 2022, the station now produces over 50 hours of news per week.
Man dies after 50-foot fall onto boat in Port of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - A man fell to his death at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fall was reported shortly before 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. According to LAFD's Nicholas Prange, the man fell from the superstructure, which is the port's infrastructure, approximately 50 feet onto the deck of a ship in the port.
3 dead, 8 others hurt in crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A deadly 2-car wreck is under investigation in Orange County late Wednesday night. According to the Placentia Police Department, the crash happened along Orangethorpe Avenue in Placentia around 8:45 p.m. The crash left three people dead – two adults and a child – and eight others hurt.
