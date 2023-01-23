Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Major discount supermarket chain opening new location in New York next weekKristen WaltersDeer Park, NY
Related
wshu.org
Southampton Village mayor faces discrimination lawsuit
The mayor of Southampton Village on Long Island has been sued for age and gender discrimination. A village employee claims Mayor Jesse Warren created a hostile work environment. Charlene Kagel-Betts, 62 years old, said the mayor sent her harassing emails, removed her from meetings, rearranged her job duties and harmed...
wshu.org
“We know best” echo Long Island towns against Hochul’s housing plan
Several towns in Suffolk County joined Nassau in opposing Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposal to build more housing units on Long Island in the next decade. Last week, Nassau County towns and cities questioned the proposal Hochul made in her State of the State address on Jan. 10 to add 800,000 more new housing units statewide in 10 years — 300,000 of which were set for Long Island by some estimates.
wshu.org
Lindenhurst, Huntington Station and Long Beach receive funding to revitalize downtowns
Governor Kathy Hochul announced several Long Island towns are the recipients of grants to improve downtown areas and promote long-term economic growth. Huntington Station is the latest winner of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Grant, while Lindenhurst and Long Beach each received $4.5 million grants as part of the inaugural NY Forward Program meant to rejuvenate smaller communities.
wshu.org
All aboard the first LIRR shuttles to Grand Central Madison
The first Long Island Rail Road train into Manhattan’s East Side ran Wednesday. The $11 billion project was decades in the making. For now, shuttle trains run every 30 minutes between Jamaica and Grand Central. “We have shattered records. We’ve made history. And for the lives of our commuters,...
wshu.org
Connecticut Port Authority was allowed to form partnership with State Pier project managers
This story was updated to include new language in a revised version of the state attorney general's formal opinion regarding whether the office was taking a legal position in the matter. The statement was not a legal opinion. State Attorney General William Tong said the Connecticut Port Authority was within...
wshu.org
Inaugural ride
LIRR service into Grand Central Madison started this morning. A new task force will tackle human trafficking in Connecticut. Babylon schools fire two teachers over allegations of sexual misconduct. And new research finds racial bias in how schools handle students who act out. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s...
wshu.org
Bills seek to crack down on spending at Connecticut Port Authority
The Connecticut Port Authority is expected to ask the state — and possibly its partners, Eversource and Orsted — for more money to complete their redevelopment of the State Pier in New London. The price for the pier to become a hub for the offshore wind industry has...
wshu.org
Bridgeport coalition launches campaign to influence this year’s mayoral election
A coalition of civic groups concerned with city government in Bridgeport, Connecticut, launched a campaign to influence this year’s mayoral election. The coalition’s “Year of Change” campaign seeks voter engagement to elect a slate of reform candidates for mayor, city council and board of education, said Callie Heilmann of Bridgeport Generation, a coordinator of the coalition.
wshu.org
Limited LIRR service to Grand Central Madison begins Wednesday
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced Long Island Rail Road service to Grand Central Madison will begin Wednesday, operating on a limited basis. Service will commence with “Grand Central Direct,” an express train bringing riders from Jamaica to the new terminal at Grand Central station in just over 20 minutes.
Comments / 0