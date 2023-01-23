Read full article on original website
Terence Schindler
2d ago
Find it ironic, no one’s else’s DNA found, this guy’s was, he wasn’t going to school in Moscow. Regardless of being 11 miles away had no reason in gods green earth to be in that specific neighborhood. Regardless how smart he is, there are too many puzzle pieces against him to play possum. Exonerated,, or not, people have put a bullseye on him. I honestly hope that Moscow police have evidence of blood splatter and evidence from the car, the trash from PA and the stuff from his apartment. La bar, is a baboon and his job is done, being a part of this still is a conflict of interest.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
Comments / 16