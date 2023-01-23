ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Kid Governor cabinet-avah mcAdams 02.JPG

By Jaime Valdez
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qQUZk_0kOevxb100

Avah McAdams, a fifth grader at Indian Hills Elementary School in Hillsboro, is a member of the cabinet, made up of elementary schoolers, for Oregon's Kid Governor.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
770
Followers
2K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 https://www.beavertonvalleytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy