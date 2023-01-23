Kid Governor cabinet-avah mcAdams 02.JPG
Avah McAdams, a fifth grader at Indian Hills Elementary School in Hillsboro, is a member of the cabinet, made up of elementary schoolers, for Oregon's Kid Governor.
Avah McAdams, a fifth grader at Indian Hills Elementary School in Hillsboro, is a member of the cabinet, made up of elementary schoolers, for Oregon's Kid Governor.
The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.https://www.beavertonvalleytimes.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0