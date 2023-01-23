OPINION: Let's protect what's good
Farming culture runs deep in Oregon, and this year, we have a chance to protect a very special and important part of Oregon farming for good.
Farming culture runs deep in Oregon, and this year, we have a chance to protect a very special and important part of Oregon farming for good.
The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.https://www.beavertonvalleytimes.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0