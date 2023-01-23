ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Richneck Elementary’s layout is a security issue, lawmakers say. So they’re seeking state funds to close classrooms off.

By Katie King, Daily Press
 2 days ago
Police respond to a shooting by a 6-year-old student that injured a teacher at Richneck Elementary in Newport News on Jan. 6, 2022. Billy Schuerman/Daily Press/TNS

Del. Mike Mullin was shaken when a student shot a teacher at a school in his district.

“That was probably the hardest day of my public life,” he said. “I lost track of how many tears were shed.”

A 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News shot his teacher earlier this month. Two Peninsula legislators are now pushing for funding to help secure some of the school’s classrooms, which were built in the 1970s with an open concept.

“It was designed for flowing instruction and collaborative education, and that made complete sense,” said Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg. “But with the tragic circumstances and all the concern and anxiety — we want to close those classrooms off.”

Mason has introduced a $1.5 million budget amendment in the Senate to help secure several open classrooms at Richneck.

In the House of Delegates, Mullin is sponsoring an $8 million budget amendment to close off classrooms at Richneck and nearby Dutrow Elementary School.

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones said both measures have the City Council’s support.

“I hope that we can get this passed very quickly,” he said.

Rising gun violence has left many communities on edge in the commonwealth.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were 457 gun homicides statewide in 2020, 508 in 2021 and 555 in a preliminary count for 2022.

A series of high-profile shootings also garnered national attention, including a mass shooting in November that left six employees dead at a Chesapeake Walmart.

In response, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed a sweeping $230 million plan to strengthen mental and behavioral healthcare.

Meanwhile, House and Senate Democrats have rolled out a slew of bills aimed at preventing gun violence, including a measure that would enact tougher storage laws and another that would establish waiting periods for gun sales to prevent impulsive violence.

Mason said securing classrooms is just one step toward helping keep Virginians safe.

Legislators on both sides of the aisle must work together and find ways to balance protecting the right to own a firearm with the need to prevent gun violence, he said.

“This yes or no, black or white, discussion that we’ve always had on guns has got to become more malleable,” he said. “No one fix will solve every problem, but we need a series of fixes to address this epidemic.”

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com

