Annapolis, MD

New Maryland governor says ‘The Wes Moore’ meal at Chick & Ruth’s should be crab cakes and waffles

By Sam Janesch, Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller had lunch Monday at Chick & Ruth’s Delly on Main Street in Annapolis. Sam Janesch/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Leaning into his pledge to shake things up in Maryland’s capital city, Gov. Wes Moore said Monday that he’ll be making a bit of an unusual request for the specialty menu item named after him at Annapolis institution Chick & Ruth’s Delly.

“The Wes Moore,” he said, should be an order of crab cakes and waffles.

“I saw someone over there with chicken and waffles, which looked really good,” Moore said after strolling through the restaurant, greeting customers and ordering a $9.99 Reuben sandwich and a $14.99 milkshake for lunch.

“I think doing a crab cake-waffle combo is actually pretty cool. And I know it’s a little bit different than the way things have normally been done here and that’s OK. We’re not afraid to do things a little bit differently.”

The Democratic governor began his second week in office visiting the local lunch spot, after his inauguration Wednesday and the announcement Friday of his $63 billion state budget plan .

He said the menu idea was inspired by an order he made last year while campaigning in Southern Maryland that combined crabmeat and waffles.

The Chick & Ruth’s menu has dozens of specialty sandwiches named for Maryland elected officials, from “The Larry Hogan” — a cheesesteak with American cheese and grilled onions named for the former Republican governor — to “The Speaker of the House ‘Adrienne Jones’” — turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato on rye toast for the Democratic House of Delegates leader from Baltimore County. Their sandwiches are priced at $11.99.

As Moore’s item is not yet on the menu, there’s no price set. But a crab cake named for former Gov. Robert Ehrlich costs $15.99.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, making the short walk with Moore from the State House to the diner, ordered a $4.99 grilled cheese with pickle on rye — her “go-to sandwich” and said she’ll make that her eponymous item on the menu.

After introductions and pictures with diners and the staff, Moore and Miller sat down at the corner table and said “cheers” as they clinked together their milkshakes. It was cookies and cream for Miller and the “Shake, Rattle & Rolls,” a combination of peanut butter, banana and bacon, for Moore.

Nottingham MD

Director of Towson pain management clinic sentenced for conspiracy to distribute, dispense oxycodone

BALTIMORE, MD—The director of a Towson pain management clinic has been sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and dispense oxycodone. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III on Tuesday sentenced Norman Rosen, 84, of Towson, to four months of home detention as part of 18 months of probation, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and dispense oxycodone in connection with his operation of Rosen-Hoffberg Rehabilitation and Pain Management Associates, P.A., where he was Medical Director and part owner.
TOWSON, MD
