Man killed in Brooklyn, another injured in separate Monday shootings, Baltimore Police say Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Baltimore Police are investigating a Monday shooting in South Baltimore that killed a 25-year-old, as well as a separate shooting in the Belair-Edison neighborhood that sent a man to the hospital.

Police responded at 1:04 p.m. to the 3800 block of Eighth Street in Brooklyn, where a man had crashed his car after being shot, according to a news release, which says investigators believe the 25-year-old was shot in the 800 block of Gretna Court.

Ivean Earle Williams Jr. was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.

Those with information on the homicide are asked to contact investigators at 410-396-2100 or leave an anonymous tip by calling the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Minutes after the homicide, police were dispatched to a shooting on the 3800 block of Kenyon Avenue in the Belair-Edison neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital.

Those with information on the shooting can reach detectives at 410-396-2444.