Apple AirTag hidden under the hood of marked NYPD vehicle

By Graham Rayman, Thomas Tracy, Elizabeth Keogh, New York Daily News
 2 days ago
An Apple AirTag was hidden underneath the hood of a marked NYPD car in Queens, police sources said Monday. Howard Simmons/New York Daily News/TNS

An Apple AirTag was found hidden underneath the hood of a marked NYPD car in Queens, police sources said Monday.

The coin-sized tracking device, which connects to Apple’s “Find My” network, was discovered on the police car Sunday. The AirTag had been placed in a small plastic baggie.

The finding prompted NYPD Chief of Housing Martine Materasso to remind members of the department to be vigilant in their inspections of marked cars, which are supposed to be done before and after their tours.

“Please keep a heightened state of vigilance, in light of the anti-police sentiment we have seen not only here, but across the U.S.,” Materasso wrote in the email sent out to officers. “Continue looking out for each other and be safe.”

Last year, Apple said the company was working with law enforcement to avoid “unwanted tracking” via AirTags.

“AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person’s property, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products,” the company said in a February statement .

