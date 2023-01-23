ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Sharon Stone Weighs In On Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit

By Armando Tinoco
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtVI1_0kOeut6K00

Lisa Rinna was a controversial figure throughout her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills . The Veronica Mars alum recently confirmed she was leaving the Bravo reality series after 8 seasons.

There were many polarizing reactions to Rinna’s announcement and Sharon Stone was one of the most high-profile comments.

After the news dropped that Rinna was exiting RHOBH , Stone replied to the Bravo fan account Queens of Bravo with a series of hand-clapping emojis. Her reaction could be interpreted in many ways and it was not clear what Stone meant by her response.

Queens of Bravo was later featured in an article in the Los Angeles Times where Stone’s reply about Rinna was featured. On the same day that the Basic Instinct star made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live during Sam Smith’s performance, Stone issued a clarification on her response to Rinna’s RHOBH exit.

“Just to be clear: I [love] Lisa Rinna, she is my friend, and the only Housewife I know and LOVE, and the only reason I’m clapping is I can see more of her,” she posted on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier this month, Rinna announced she was giving away her RHOBH diamond and departing the Bravo franchise.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!’” she said in a statement.

RHOBH is set to start filming Season 13 in the coming weeks.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 6

Wilson62
2d ago

whatever the reason---I'M ESTACTIC SHE'S GONE--DING DONG!

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Lisa Rinna Says She “Hated” Her Last Season On The Show

Lisa Rinna is owning it and talking about it after her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality show star recently announced she would not be returning for Season 13 of the Bravo series after 8 seasons. Following her exit, Rinna is revealing what she didn’t like about her last season on the show and is not holding back. “I f***ing hated this year. For a lot of reasons,” she told Interview Magazine. “My mom died, we all know that. But that’s not the biggest reason. The story just didn’t get told as two-sidedly as I would’ve liked. How...
Deadline

Lisa Rinna Says ‘RHOBH’ Stars Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Have To “Show Up & Work” After Her Exit

Lisa Rinna is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons on the show and is questioning who “is going to do the work” and move storylines as she did. The Days of our Lives alum predicts that Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are “going to have a tough time” in Season 13. “I think Sutton and Garcelle are going to have a tough time, because they’re going to have to show up and work,” Rinna told Interview. Rinna continued, “I did a lot of work. Because I’m a worker bee and I’ll just do it. I’ll say it. I...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Kristin Chenoweth Regrets Not Taking Legal Action Against CBS For “Long-Standing Injuries” After ‘The Good Wife’ Accident

Kristin Chenoweth is revealing that she regrets not suing CBS after her injuries while filming The Good Wife in 2012 following an accident. The Emmy and Tony award-winning star detailed the incident she suffered on the set of the drama in her new novel I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked her if she had heard anyone from the eye network after releasing her book. Chenoweth said no and agreed that she regretted not pursuing legal action against the broadcast network adding, “I didn’t do it out of fear and...
RadarOnline

Lisa Rinna Trashes Ex-'RHOBH' Co-Stars After Ditching Reality Series, Labels Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Real-Life Villains

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna revealed her unfiltered thoughts on her former co-stars in a no-holds-barred interview following her departure from the show after eight seasons, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rinna left no stone unturned, calling out Lisa Vanderpump, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke after announcing that she would be bidding farewell to her role as a longtime cast member on the hit Bravo series. Rinna joined during Season 5 in 2014, having remained on the show for 8 seasons in total.When asked about her relationship with the Pump Rules star, Rinna didn't mince words, revealing "there's zero there."...
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much

When Lisa Rinna announced that she was departing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I couldn’t believe it. Lisa has been clear that she “f—ing hated” her final year on RHOBH. Same, Lisa. Same. Over the years, Lisa repeatedly went for her friend Kyle Richards’ sisters. The actress kept the topic of Kim Richards’ sobriety on her […] The post Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much appeared first on Reality Tea.
HollywoodLife

‘RHUGT’ Season 4 Cast Confirmed: Caroline Manzo, Alex McCord, Brandi Glanville & More

Another wild season of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip is coming soon! Peacock announced the full cast for season 4 of the reality series, which features Housewives from all different franchises going on a week-long, drama-filled trip together. The season 4 cast includes a few newbies as well as a few fan-favorite cast members from Season 2, who will be returning for more fun! The full list released by Bravo includes RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo, RHONY alum Alex McCord, RHOA alums Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, RHOBH alums Camille Grammer and Brandi Glanville, as well as RHOC alums Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi. And PEOPLE reports Season 4 will start filming next week in Morocco!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s Exit; Says Whether She Would Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

It seems like everyone has something to say about Lisa Rinna’s departure from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Despite making it seem like it was her decision, I think we all know that fan pressure probably got to Bravo and ultimately thw network gave her the boot. Of course that is speculation but I really […] The post Heather Dubrow Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s Exit; Says Whether She Would Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Jacqueline Laurita Claims Melissa Gorga Said Caroline Manzo Is ‘Too Old’ For ‘RHONJ’

Jacqueline Laurita has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 52, recently made several disparaging accusations about her former co-star Melissa Gorga, 43, on Instagram, after a fan asked Jacqueline what she thought about Melissa’s friendship with her sister-in-law Caroline Manzo, 61. “I think they are friendly acquaintances,” Jacqueline said, before claiming that “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).”
bravotv.com

Inside Gretchen Rossi’s Life Since We Last Saw Her on RHOC

After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2013, Gretchen Rossi is making her reality TV return on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. “Ok who’s ready?” she wrote on Instagram in response to the casting news announced on January 9. “Gunna be a crazy ride! Looking forward to this Epic Trip with an incredible cast!”
Reality Tea

Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real”

Calls are growing for deck/stew Camille Lamb to vacate the yacht. The Below Deck cast member is such a terror to work with that both bosun Ross McHarg and chief stew Fraser Olender would rather function with one less set of hands than have Camille on their teams. Camille brings an abrasive and self-entitled energy […] The post Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real” appeared first on Reality Tea.
RadarOnline

'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Denies Using Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic After Revealing Washboard Abs

Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards denied using a diabetic drug, Ozempic, to trim down, RadarOnline.com has learned. Richards, 54, is the latest celebrity to be accused of using the diabetic drug, which helps prescribers lower their blood sugar and A1C, to lose weight quickly. The accusations came after she posted a photo of herself in the mirror with washboard abs. Ozempic has been all the talk after becoming viral on TikTok with rumors of celebrities using the drug. Many diabetics, who rely on the medication to manage daily life, have taken to social media to express their...
Page Six

‘RHOBH’ cast shakeups plus Gizelle Bryant on ‘RHOP’ reunion, dating rumors

This week, there were major casting shakeups for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins both announced they will not be returning next season. We sat down with “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant, who spilled all the tea on her dating life with a certain “Winter House” star and the upcoming Potomac reunion. All of this and more juicy gossip on this week’s episode of “Virtual Reali-tea” by Page Six. Subscribe to our YouTube and podcast!
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Deadline

157K+
Followers
42K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy