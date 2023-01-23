Read full article on original website
The States With the Loosest Gun Laws
Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
Washington Examiner
2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns
Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their weapons. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of approval from...
From January 1, Concealed Carry of Guns Will Be Legal in Georgia Without a Permit – Constitutional Carry Becomes Law
Some restrictions will still apply to gun owners though. On Sunday January 1, so-called constitutional carry laws come fully into effect in Georgia. These will mean that concealed carry of handguns becomes legal in the Peach State.
Demand for Concealed Carry Gun Permits Soars in South Carolina As Georgia and Neighboring States Abandon Permits
On December 30, it was reported that South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has witnessed a radical increase in the number of concealed carry firearm permits that are being applied for. Permits were made free of charge earlier this year, but the freedom to carry guns openly in the state is only allowed to those with a permit.
Washington lawmakers introduce 3 bills on firearm purchases
Washington Gov. Inslee said that over 800 Washingtonians die from gun-related injuries each year.
Missouri Republicans pass a rule requiring women to cover their arms in the state House chamber
"We are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself," one Democrat said during the debate.
The Missouri Legislature Wants to Impose a Ban on Apparel that Exposes Bare Arms on Women.
Republican lawmakers in Missouri apparently consider their female colleagues’ bare arms to be too distracting and are calling for changes to the dress code to prohibit female legislators from wearing clothing that exposes said arms while at work.
Countries Americans Buy the Most Handguns From
The United States is the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people. With a thriving gun culture, America’s gun and ammunition industry is a $70.5 billion-a-year behemoth. Despite domestic production ranging from 5.5 million to 11.5 million firearms annually in the last 10 years, the U.S. also imports millions of […]
Minnesota Democrat reintroducing bill banning members of Congress from owning, trading stocks
Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) on Wednesday announced she’s reintroducing legislation to keep members of Congress from owning or trading stocks. “Our constituents sent us to Congress to lower health care costs, fix our roads and bridges and help create good-paying jobs, not play the stock market and line our own pockets. Unfortunately, some of my colleagues have…
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop Now That the Debt Ceiling Has Been Reached?
The U.S. reached its debt ceiling on Jan. 19 the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 19. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says extraordinary measures have begun to mitigate financial...
Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Manchin Proposes ‘Easiest’ Social Security Fix In Response to Debt Ceiling — Would Biden Agree?
On Jan. 19, the U.S. officially hit its debt ceiling, having spent all of the $31.4 trillion available for expenditures as allocated by the Treasury. In the days since, conversations have become...
Federal judge puts halt on New Jersey's concealed-carry gun laws
The halt pertains at least in part to the ban on guns in public libraries/museums, bars or restaurants that serve alcohol and entertainment facilities.
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NC Democrat calls hit-and-run in state-issued vehicle a 'serious mistake,' refuses to resign
North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood, who has been charged in a hit-and-run incident on Dec. 8 in Raleigh, has issued an apology while Republicans are urging her to resign.
American gun laws to expect in 2023
Gun laws have become a major issue in America due to the country's notoriously high levels of violence and mass shootings. Gun control is a highly debated topic, with proponents of stricter regulations citing public safety and opponents worrying that infringement upon Second Amendment rights could compromise citizens' ability to protect themselves. The debate continues to be an important part of the national dialogue.
SCOTUS shoots down appeal of NY concealed carry restriction ruling, allowing gun law to still be enforced
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a request for an injunction against New York's concealed carry restrictions brought by a group of gun store owners.
americanmilitarynews.com
Half of US now lets people carry guns with no license
With the start of the new year, Alabama officially allows people to carry concealed guns without a license, meaning some form of “constitutional carry” has now been enacted in half of all states. Alabama now allows people to carry a loaded, concealed handgun – or transport one in...
Minnesota ‘common sense’ gun proposals are actually nonsense
In response to the Community Voices piece on Jan 20 titled “Minnesota Legislature needs to take action to strengthen gun laws” by Bob Mokos, I would argue that the Minnesota Legislature needs to instead take action to protect the Second Amendment rights of Minnesotans by rejecting so-called “common sense” gun control measures.
Comments / 0