Florida State

24/7 Wall St.

The States With the Loosest Gun Laws

Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns

Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their weapons. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of approval from...
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Americans Buy the Most Handguns From

The United States is the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people. With a thriving gun culture, America’s gun and ammunition industry is a $70.5 billion-a-year behemoth. Despite domestic production ranging from 5.5 million to 11.5 million firearms annually in the last 10 years, the U.S. also imports millions of […]
The Hill

Minnesota Democrat reintroducing bill banning members of Congress from owning, trading stocks

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) on Wednesday announced she’s reintroducing legislation to keep members of Congress from owning or trading stocks. “Our constituents sent us to Congress to lower health care costs, fix our roads and bridges and help create good-paying jobs, not play the stock market and line our own pockets. Unfortunately, some of my colleagues have…
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Brenna Temple

American gun laws to expect in 2023

Gun laws have become a major issue in America due to the country's notoriously high levels of violence and mass shootings. Gun control is a highly debated topic, with proponents of stricter regulations citing public safety and opponents worrying that infringement upon Second Amendment rights could compromise citizens' ability to protect themselves. The debate continues to be an important part of the national dialogue.
COLORADO STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Half of US now lets people carry guns with no license

With the start of the new year, Alabama officially allows people to carry concealed guns without a license, meaning some form of “constitutional carry” has now been enacted in half of all states. Alabama now allows people to carry a loaded, concealed handgun – or transport one in...
ALABAMA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota ‘common sense’ gun proposals are actually nonsense

In response to the Community Voices piece on Jan 20 titled “Minnesota Legislature needs to take action to strengthen gun laws” by Bob Mokos, I would argue that the Minnesota Legislature needs to instead take action to protect the Second Amendment rights of Minnesotans by rejecting so-called “common sense” gun control measures.
MINNESOTA STATE

