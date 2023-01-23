Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Elon Musk Orchestrates Takedown of the Most Powerful Club in the World
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is currently being held in Davos, Switzerland.
americanmilitarynews.com
Elon Musk warns against World Economic Forum ‘world gov’t’
Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday warned that the World Economic Forum is “becoming an unelected world government” as hundreds of world leaders gather for its annual meeting in the Swiss resort town of Davos. More than 2,700 leaders, including 52 heads of state, are spending this week...
European official warns Musk era of 'Wild West' for free speech is over: 'There will be sanctions'
The European Commission’s Vice President for Values and Transparency told Euronews that Musk must make Twitter comply to European speech laws or face severe fiscal punishments.
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
Business Insider
5 places World War III could start in 2023
In February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine, starting the largest clash in Europe since World War II. The war has caused global ripples, raising the stakes of disputes that have smoldered for decades. These five simmering disputes pose the greatest risk of erupting into "World War III" in 2023. A 19FortyFive...
Elon Musk Serves Another 'Population Collapse' Warning As China's Latest Numbers Cause Alarm: 'Massive Danger To Future Of Civilization'
Billionaire Elon Musk reiterated his potential global population collapse warning as the world's most populous country reported its first decline in recent years. What Happened: Musk on Wednesday took to Twitter to once again warn his followers of the declining world population as China's headcount shrank for the first time in six decades last year.
Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo
Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
Yes, Elon Musk Is Rich, And So Is Bill Gates: But Who Are The Wealthiest Women In The World?
The battle for "world’s richest person" is always fought between men, but as more women take on leadership and ownership roles in companies, the wealth gap between men and women is slowly closing. The last decade saw several high-ranking businessmen tussle between first, second and third place on the...
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
Kim Jong Un Has Started Succession Planning, Says Expert: 'Likely To Rule…For The Next 50 Years'
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un may already have started his succession plan, according to an expert. What Happened: Seong Hyon Lee, a senior fellow at the George H.W. Bush Foundation, in an op-ed for Nikkei Asia, said Kim's daughter, who was recently spotted in three public appearances, could be the next possible heir.
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Elon Musk’s Twitter Caves to Political Pressure From Indian Government to Censor BBC Documentary
A documentary produced by the BBC viewed as critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scrubbed off Twitter and YouTube after India’s officials pushed the tech companies to take it down, according to reports. The documentary, “India: The Modi Question,” examines Modi’s part in a 2002 massacre in...
Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts bode ill for his return to Facebook
As Trump was reinstated, Meta’s Nick Clegg stressed ‘guardrails’ were in place. He could soon find them tested
The Jewish Press
A Jewish message to Davos
Pretty much everything in life has limits. There are limits to how long we will live, the height of a skyscraper, the size of a home, even how many refugees a compassionate America can welcome at its borders. Everything can grow, in other words, but up to a point. Traditionally,...
We spoke with more than 50 CEOs, billionaires, execs, and government officials in Davos. Here are our 4 biggest takeaways.
Our conversations give insight into what's on the minds of the business elite, including AI, return-to-work policies, and the economic conditions.
msn.com
WSU: Fastest-spreading COVID conspiracy theories focused on QAnon, 5G networks, Bill Gates
A study done by Washington State University says that the most popular and widely spread COVID-19 conspiracy theories focused on evil, perceived bad actors, and government secrets. Nearly 400,000 posts on Twitter were analyzed to gather the data. In the study, researchers identified common traits in five of the most...
Autoblog
Paul Krugman says Elon Musk's Tesla can never be a 'profit machine' like Apple
Tesla is never going to rival Apple or Microsoft as a "profit machine", according to Paul Krugman. It's impossible to establish an unchallenged monopoly in the car industry, the Nobel Prize-winning economist said. Tesla will never become a "profit machine" like Apple and Microsoft because there isn't the scope for...
'Our Rules Must Be Complied With': UN Regulator Warns Elon Musk to Regulate Speech on Twitter or Face Sanctions
The European Union Commissioner for Values and Transparency spoke to Euronews Next about Elon Musk's Twitter takeover in a viral social media post, saying, "So, our message was clear: We have rules that have to be complied with. Otherwise, there will be sanctions."
Comments / 0