Texas Basketball: Horns drop three spots in latest Coaches Poll

It was another week of chaos for the Big 12.

Kansas surprisingly went 0-2 on the week with losses to Kansas State and TCU, while Texas dropped a game to Iowa State on the road. Kansas State skyrocketed in the USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll this week after taking down the Jayhawks in overtime and defeating Texas Tech by double digits.

Texas’ loss to Iowa State dropped them three spots to No. 10. The Longhorns are now prepping to face Oklahoma State on Tuesday in Austin followed by a tough nonconference matchup on the road against No. 4 Tennessee on Saturday.

Purdue (19-1) Alabama (17-2) Houston (18-2) Tennessee (16-3) Kansas State (17-2) Virginia (15-3) UCLA (17-3) Arizona (17-3) Kansas (16-3) Texas (16-3) TCU (15-4) Xavier (16-4) Iowa State (14-4) Gonzaga (17-4) Marquette (16-5) Auburn (16-3) Baylor (14-5) College of Charleston (21-1) Miami (15-4) UConn (16-5) Providence (15-5) Saint Mary’s (18-4) Clemson (16-4) Florida Atlantic (19-1) Duke (14-5)

Schools dropped out

No. 23 Illinois; No. 25 Arkansas.

Others receiving votes

Indiana 47; New Mexico 46; Rutgers 39; Illinois 37; San Diego St. 33; Michigan St. 21; Kentucky 19; Wisconsin 17; NC State 13; Kent St. 13; North Carolina 9; Texas A&M 8; Missouri 8; Creighton 5; Seattle 4; Wake Forest 2; Oral Roberts 2; UC Santa Barbara 1.

