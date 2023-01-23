Read full article on original website
cbs17
Woman wrongfully arrested in Fayetteville drive-by shooting case, receives settlement from police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Call it a case of driving while behind the wheel of a white Nissan. Attorney Patrick Anstead said his client, 51-year-old Jacqueline McNeill, was wrongfully arrested by the Fayetteville Police Department on July 20. Police accused her of using her white Nissan Sedan in a...
cbs17
Rocky Mount police arrest third person in connection with deadly fight
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department announced on Wednesday that a third suspect was arrested in connection to a homicide that began as a fight. On Jan. 5 at 8:22 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress.
cbs17
‘Menace’ arrested after death of elderly Hillsborough Home Depot worker, police say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The man wanted in connection with death of an elderly Home Depot employee after an October shoplifting incident was arrested Tuesday by the Hillsborough Police Department. Terry McMillian Jr. was arrested without incident Tuesday morning in the death of 82-year-old Gary Rasor, by the Hillsborough...
cbs17
Wilson man extorted, stalked Cary business owner, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man has been charged with extortion and stalking. Wilson police first got a call about harassment on Dec. 26. Police said 59-year-old Richard Sylvester Allegood, 59, had hired Anthony Troeger, also of Wilson, to perform work in 2017. Troeger told police that once...
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Operating Stolen Car Flees From Officers
A juvenile is facing charges in two counties following a brief chase with a stolen car. It began Tuesday afternoon when a car was stolen from a Wilson pizza restaurant. A tracking device on the vehicle alerted law enforcement it was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 from Wilson into Johnston County in excess of 100 miles per hour.
Teen girl found unresponsive in woods during party in Julian, teen host charged, NC ALE says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is in the hospital after being found unresponsive by alcohol law enforcement officers in Julian during a party on Saturday, according to an NC ALE news release. ALE special agents joined by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a […]
Inmates charged in assault filmed inside Vance County jail and posted online, causing security concerns for sheriff
HENDERSON, N.C. — Six inmates at the Vance County jail are facing new charges of assault stemming from a December attack inside the jail that was caught on cell phone video and posted online. The Vance sheriff said the incident shows the need for sweeping changes at the jail.
cbs17
Case continued for man charged in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade crash
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – 20-year-old Landen Glass appeared in court Thursday and had his case continued until 3 p.m. on March 29. Glass is accused of driving a pickup that pulled a float in Raleigh’s Christmas Parade that struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks who was a participant in the parade.
cbs17
Suspect wanted in Garner Bank of America robbery, police say
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Garner Police Department is investigating a robbery at Bank of America Wednesday afternoon. Police said around 1:40 p.m., a robbery was reported at the branch at 547 Benson Road in Garner. Police said the suspect implied he had a gun, but a gun was...
cbs17
Have you seen this man? Raleigh police want to question him about a hookah lounge shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man after a shooting earlier this month. Police said on Jan. 6, a shooting took place at Fairouz Cafe & Hookah Lounge, located at 3915 Western Boulevard. The department did not reveal if anyone was injured.
Arrest made in December shooting death of 21-year-old Parkton man
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Randquail Jahon Grace, 21, was arrested in Randolph County in the death of Romello Raykel Lilly.
cbs17
Stabbing in Durham sends man to hospital
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed, according to the Durham Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 4600 block of Hillsborough Road. They found a man suffering from a stabbing. He was taken...
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ man arrested in deadly shooting just before Christmas in Cumberland County, sheriff says
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said they have arrested the “armed and dangerous” man they say shot a Cumberland County man to death last month. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Randquail Jahon Grace was arrested Tuesday in Randolph County by deputies and a regional fugitive task force from the U.S. Marshals.
WRAL
Sheriff calls for sweeping changes after assault filmed at Vance Co. jail
Trigger warning: Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame said the existing jail facility isn't secure enough to prevent fights, with inmates able to move around inside too freely. Trigger warning: Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame said the existing jail facility isn't secure enough to prevent fights, with inmates able to move around inside too freely.
cbs17
Lee County man busted for having meth, fentanyl, sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County man was busted for having several drugs including meth and fentanyl, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday. Last Friday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant at a residence in Sanford. Agents said they found 67 grams of...
cbs17
Durham police searching for colored-shoe robber
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As Dr. Seuss once said, “one fish, two fish, red shoe, blue shoe”…or something like that. The Durham Police Department is looking for a man who is suspected of breaking into a business in the 100 block of Parrish Street on Wednesday. The man can be seen in a surveillance photo wearing one red and one blue shoe.
cbs17
Oxford man charged with kidnapping mother of his child in Alamance County
GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oxford man has been charged with kidnapping after Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident early Tuesday morning. At 12:43 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a domestic call in the 3200 block of Gilliam Church Road in Elon, according to the sheriff’s office.
WITN
Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man and woman are accused of running a business scam on social media. Greene County deputies have charged Richard Moore, 52, and Kimberly Matthews, 45, with obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretenses. Authorities claim the...
1 dead, 2 injured on Hughes Mill Road in Caswell Co.; man in custody
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody after shooting and killing a person while injuring two others in Caswell County Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say they are still searching for a second suspect. Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a home...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for carjacking, firing shots at public safety center
A Cary man was sentenced Friday, January 20, 2023 to 181 months in prison after carjacking a woman at gunpoint and firing multiple shots at the Wake County Public Safety Center in downtown Raleigh, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges.
