ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Wilson man extorted, stalked Cary business owner, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man has been charged with extortion and stalking. Wilson police first got a call about harassment on Dec. 26. Police said 59-year-old Richard Sylvester Allegood, 59, had hired Anthony Troeger, also of Wilson, to perform work in 2017. Troeger told police that once...
WILSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Juvenile Operating Stolen Car Flees From Officers

A juvenile is facing charges in two counties following a brief chase with a stolen car. It began Tuesday afternoon when a car was stolen from a Wilson pizza restaurant. A tracking device on the vehicle alerted law enforcement it was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 from Wilson into Johnston County in excess of 100 miles per hour.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Case continued for man charged in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – 20-year-old Landen Glass appeared in court Thursday and had his case continued until 3 p.m. on March 29. Glass is accused of driving a pickup that pulled a float in Raleigh’s Christmas Parade that struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks who was a participant in the parade.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Suspect wanted in Garner Bank of America robbery, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Garner Police Department is investigating a robbery at Bank of America Wednesday afternoon. Police said around 1:40 p.m., a robbery was reported at the branch at 547 Benson Road in Garner. Police said the suspect implied he had a gun, but a gun was...
GARNER, NC
cbs17

Stabbing in Durham sends man to hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed, according to the Durham Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 4600 block of Hillsborough Road. They found a man suffering from a stabbing. He was taken...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Sheriff calls for sweeping changes after assault filmed at Vance Co. jail

Trigger warning: Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame said the existing jail facility isn't secure enough to prevent fights, with inmates able to move around inside too freely. Trigger warning: Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame said the existing jail facility isn't secure enough to prevent fights, with inmates able to move around inside too freely.
VANCE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Lee County man busted for having meth, fentanyl, sheriff says

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County man was busted for having several drugs including meth and fentanyl, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday. Last Friday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant at a residence in Sanford. Agents said they found 67 grams of...
LEE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham police searching for colored-shoe robber

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As Dr. Seuss once said, “one fish, two fish, red shoe, blue shoe”…or something like that. The Durham Police Department is looking for a man who is suspected of breaking into a business in the 100 block of Parrish Street on Wednesday. The man can be seen in a surveillance photo wearing one red and one blue shoe.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Oxford man charged with kidnapping mother of his child in Alamance County

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oxford man has been charged with kidnapping after Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident early Tuesday morning. At 12:43 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a domestic call in the 3200 block of Gilliam Church Road in Elon, according to the sheriff’s office.
OXFORD, NC
WITN

Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man and woman are accused of running a business scam on social media. Greene County deputies have charged Richard Moore, 52, and Kimberly Matthews, 45, with obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretenses. Authorities claim the...
KINSTON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for carjacking, firing shots at public safety center

A Cary man was sentenced Friday, January 20, 2023 to 181 months in prison after carjacking a woman at gunpoint and firing multiple shots at the Wake County Public Safety Center in downtown Raleigh, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy