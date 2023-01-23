ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

JamBase

Railroad Earth Details Spring Tour 2023

Railroad Earth laid out plans for a spring tour of the Northeast. The newly-announced tour dates include stops in New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New York. The jamgrass outfit recently underwent a lineup change as bassist Andrew Altman departed the band after a 13-year run. New Railroad Earth bassist Dave Speranza made his debut last month at Strings & Sol.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
JamBase

Trouble No More To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of ‘Brothers & Sisters’ With Chuck Leavell At March 2023 Concerts

Trouble No More will honor the 50th anniversary of The Allman Brothers Band’s acclaimed 1973 studio album Brothers & Sisters at a pair of shows this March. Special guest keyboardist Chuck Leavell will join Trouble No More as they perform the album in its entirety at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre on March 24 and at New York City’s Beacon Theatre on March 25.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
themontclairgirl.com

All About Cubita Café in Nutley

There’s a Cuban restaurant in Nutley that you need to check out called Cubita Café. Located at 234 Franklin Avenue, Cubita is founded by Chef Gustavo Gutierrez – also known as Hudson Chef. The MG Team recently stopped by for a visit and to snack on some tasty Cuban deliciousness. Read on to learn more about Cubita Café.
NUTLEY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Abused & abandoned – NJ pup needs miracle

💛 Athena, a pit bull, was rescued from an abandoned property in Newark. 💛 One of the worst cases of abuse they have ever seen. Another heart wrenching story of animal abuse and abandonment in New Jersey. An emaciated pit bull named Athena was found on an abandoned...
NEWARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

After multimillion-dollar renovation, N.J. go-kart ‘mega track’ reopens: Here’s a look inside

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After launching a successful go-kart business in 2011 and hosting more than 2 million races since, RPM Raceway, located at 99 Caven Point Rd. in Jersey City, has expanded its New Jersey facility. Unveiling the new track this week, owners of the all-electric indoor entertainment venue say the upgraded multi-level karting track is now the state’s longest.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

NJ Mega Millions Ticket Wins $1 Million

TRENTON, NJ – One very lucky Mega Millions ticket purchased in Bergen County won $1,000,000 in yesterday’s drawing. The ticket was bought at Lawton Express on Bergen Boulevard in Ridgefield. The ticket matched all five of the five balls drawn to win the prize. The winning Mega Million numbers were: 33, 41, 47, 50, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 20, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post NJ Mega Millions Ticket Wins $1 Million appeared first on Shore News Network.
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

‘50s dealership was the pride of Jersey City’s Italian-American community | Legends & Landmarks

The vintage A.C. Chevrolet auto center and showroom recently demolished in the Journal Square area of Jersey City was a much-heralded, award-winning building when dedicated in December 1953 — an instant mid-century landmark that symbolized in steel, aluminum, concrete and glass the generations-making automotive ambitions of Hudson County’s Italian-American community.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Longtime Hoboken Bakery Shutters

A longtime Hoboken bakery is closing after 43 years in business. Dom's Bakery Grand in Hoboken took to social media over the weekend announcing its last day in business would be on Saturday, Jan. 28. Customers are invited to the "one last loaf" party from 2 to 4 p.m. "As...
HOBOKEN, NJ

