BoxingNews24.com

Jermall Charlo should be stripped of WBC title

By Adam Baskin: Jermall Charlo has been sitting on his WBC middleweight title for the last two years without defending it, making him a prime candidate to be stripped of his belt by the sanctioning body. Some boxing fans believe the main reason Jermall hasn’t been stripped is that he’s...
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Oscar De La Hoya makes big prediction about Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight

Oscar De La Hoya made a big prediction about a potential Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight. Garcia and Davis are both undefeated and typically fight with 135 or 140 weight limits. There has been talk over the last several months about the two potentially squaring off in April. De La Hoya says such a fight is... The post Oscar De La Hoya makes big prediction about Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEVADA STATE
sportszion.com

“I just want more belts” Dmitry Bivol hints highly anticipated rematch vs Canelo Alvarez following his post-victory denial

Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.
NEVADA STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Manny Pacquiao told his days are numbered ahead of legal claim

Manny Pacquiao once proclaimed his happiness at signing a deal with Paradigm Sports and Audie Attar. That dream is now a nightmare as Attar warned Pacquiao his days of ignoring his contract were numbered. Pacquiao faces a lawsuit next month with Paradigm and Attar seeking $20 million and change for...
MMA Fighting

Paradigm Sports CEO Audie Attar releases statement addressing Manny Pacquiao lawsuit ahead of March trial

Manny Pacquiao may be planning a boxing match under the RIZIN banner later this year but his next fight will come in a courtroom. A lawsuit filed by Paradigm Sports against the legendary boxer is set to go to trial on March 3 in Orange County, Calif. over an alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit filed back in 2021 was attempting to recoup a $3.3 million payment made to Pacquaio as well as seeking an injunction to stop a fight he had scheduled against Errol Spence Jr.
worldboxingnews.net

Robeisy Ramírez vs Isaac Dogboe for interim WBO belt

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez will lock horns with Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe in a 12-round showdown for the vacant interim WBO featherweight world title Saturday, April 1, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. In the eight-round co-feature, Puerto Rican sensation...
TULSA, OK
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk could be heading to Wembley Stadium in late April

By Matt Lieberman: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk could be heading to Wembley Stadium in London in late April. Gareth A. Davies states that it’s looking like the Fury-Usyk undisputed heavyweight match will be taking place at Wembley Stadium. That’s good news for British fans because they’ll have a...
sportstravelmagazine.com

USA Boxing Partners on Virtual Reality Game

USA Boxing has announced a new partnership with Tulsa-based tech company Engine Room VR, creator of virtual reality boxing game Golden Gloves VR. The collaboration includes the creation of a virtual USA Boxing training facility and arena inside the Golden Gloves VR game, which mirrors the official complex at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

