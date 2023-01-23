Manny Pacquiao may be planning a boxing match under the RIZIN banner later this year but his next fight will come in a courtroom. A lawsuit filed by Paradigm Sports against the legendary boxer is set to go to trial on March 3 in Orange County, Calif. over an alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit filed back in 2021 was attempting to recoup a $3.3 million payment made to Pacquaio as well as seeking an injunction to stop a fight he had scheduled against Errol Spence Jr.

1 DAY AGO