BoxingNews24.com
Jermall Charlo should be stripped of WBC title
By Adam Baskin: Jermall Charlo has been sitting on his WBC middleweight title for the last two years without defending it, making him a prime candidate to be stripped of his belt by the sanctioning body. Some boxing fans believe the main reason Jermall hasn’t been stripped is that he’s...
American heavyweight Deontay Wilder could fight in June against Mexico's former boxing king Andy Ruiz Jr.
Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. could collide this summer in a big, heavyweight spectacle that pits the American's power against the Mexican's skill.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez: I'm Gonna Beat The F--- Out Of Caleb Plant And I'm Very Excited To Say That
There was a time when David Benavidez wanted nothing more than to land a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, if only for a shot to reclaim his old WBC title. The former two-time super middleweight titlist will now gladly settle for the next best thing—a chance to silence a longtime divisional rival.
Oscar De La Hoya makes big prediction about Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight
Oscar De La Hoya made a big prediction about a potential Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight. Garcia and Davis are both undefeated and typically fight with 135 or 140 weight limits. There has been talk over the last several months about the two potentially squaring off in April. De La Hoya says such a fight is... The post Oscar De La Hoya makes big prediction about Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
“I just want more belts” Dmitry Bivol hints highly anticipated rematch vs Canelo Alvarez following his post-victory denial
Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.
Sporting News
Deontay Wilder slams Anthony Joshua for ducking fight, predicts winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
Not only is Deontay Wilder one of the hardest-hitting punchers in boxing today, but he also has one of the biggest personalities in the sport. He is not afraid to speak his mind, especially when it comes to the state of the heavyweight division and those who have crossed him before.
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao told his days are numbered ahead of legal claim
Manny Pacquiao once proclaimed his happiness at signing a deal with Paradigm Sports and Audie Attar. That dream is now a nightmare as Attar warned Pacquiao his days of ignoring his contract were numbered. Pacquiao faces a lawsuit next month with Paradigm and Attar seeking $20 million and change for...
MMA Fighting
Paradigm Sports CEO Audie Attar releases statement addressing Manny Pacquiao lawsuit ahead of March trial
Manny Pacquiao may be planning a boxing match under the RIZIN banner later this year but his next fight will come in a courtroom. A lawsuit filed by Paradigm Sports against the legendary boxer is set to go to trial on March 3 in Orange County, Calif. over an alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit filed back in 2021 was attempting to recoup a $3.3 million payment made to Pacquaio as well as seeking an injunction to stop a fight he had scheduled against Errol Spence Jr.
BoxingNews24.com
Yarde on Beterbiev fight: “It’s definitely going to finish inside the distance”
By Matt Lieberman: Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) says his fight with Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) will “definitely” end inside the distance on Saturday night when he challenges the unbeaten champion for his IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight titles at the OVO Arena in London, England.
worldboxingnews.net
Robeisy Ramírez vs Isaac Dogboe for interim WBO belt
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez will lock horns with Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe in a 12-round showdown for the vacant interim WBO featherweight world title Saturday, April 1, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. In the eight-round co-feature, Puerto Rican sensation...
Artur Beterbiev matches up well with best light heavyweights ever, trainer John Scully asserts
John Scully, a former fighter, current trainer and long-time boxing diehard, answers a question about Artur Beterbiev, the unbeaten unified light heavyweight champion who has won all 18 of his bouts by knockout, by asking a question about heavyweights. How would Beterbiev compare, Scully is asked, to some of the...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk could be heading to Wembley Stadium in late April
By Matt Lieberman: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk could be heading to Wembley Stadium in London in late April. Gareth A. Davies states that it’s looking like the Fury-Usyk undisputed heavyweight match will be taking place at Wembley Stadium. That’s good news for British fans because they’ll have a...
sportstravelmagazine.com
USA Boxing Partners on Virtual Reality Game
USA Boxing has announced a new partnership with Tulsa-based tech company Engine Room VR, creator of virtual reality boxing game Golden Gloves VR. The collaboration includes the creation of a virtual USA Boxing training facility and arena inside the Golden Gloves VR game, which mirrors the official complex at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.
