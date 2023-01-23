ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

LIV 2023 schedule out; Greg Norman gets more power

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcCRo_0kOers2Y00

The full 2023 LIV Golf League schedule has been announced amid news that CEO Greg Norman will have more power and autonomy in the upstart circuit’s second season.

The big takeaway from the schedule is that LIV’s season-ending team championship is moving to Saudi Arabia – away from Miami – this year.

But the bigger spotlight is on Norman, who increases his role on LIV’s executive team with managing director Majed Al-Sorour stepping down. LIV will not replace Al-Sorour.

“Majed Al-Sorour has been and will continue to be an invaluable part of LIV Golf, as he continues in his Board of Directors capacity,” LIV said in a statement to Sports Illustrated. “As the business transitions into its first full season with a new broadcast partnership in place, the time is right for the Managing Director role to transition and for Majed to focus efforts and attention on other interests.”

Norman’s increased role is notable given the shots fired by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. Both came out late last year advocating for Norman to step down — or be fired — if a path to working with the PGA Tour were to emerge.

The 14-event LIV 2023 begins Feb. 24-26 at Playa Del Carmen Mexico. The circuit’s first U.S. tournament will be held in Tucson, Ariz., on March 17-19. Three tournaments will be held at Trump golf clubs – Washington, D.C. (May 26-28), Bedminster, N.J. (Aug. 11-13) and Doral in Miami (Oct. 20-22).

However, the season’s final event – the team championship – will be played in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Nov. 3-5.

LIV golfers will compete for $405 million this season, $150 million more than the eight events in 2022.

The Boston event that debuted in 2022 is scrapped from the 2023 schedule. LIV is also not returning to Portland, Ore., this year.

LIV will also play an event in Orlando – new from 2022 – the week before the Masters. That will be held at Orange County National from March 31-April 2.

LIV last week announced a TV deal with CW Network.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

This video of Patrick Reed throwing a tee at Rory McIlroy is the belated Christmas gift golf fans needed

Tuesday was a difficult time for golf fans who learned of a horrifying act of violence between two of the best players in the world on a driving range. It was reported that Patrick Reed threw not a punch, but a tee(!) at Rory McIlroy. Oh, the humanity. Fortunately, McIlroy sustained no injuries from this senseless assault, but it was still traumatic for everyone involved.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Golf Digest

Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)

The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
wegotthiscovered.com

Trump cheats at golf like a ‘four-year-old at Monopoly,’ according to famed sportswriter

Donald Trump declared himself the winner of the Senior Club Championship at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach that took place over last weekend, despite missing the first round of the tournament. And the brazen lie gave former Sports Illustrated and ESPN writer Rick Reilly the perfect opportunity to point out that the former president’s golf record isn’t quite as spotless as he’d have us all believe.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's Announcement Is Going Viral

On Wednesday afternoon, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick gave fans a peek at what he's been working on. No, the former star quarterback isn't trying to make it back into the NFL - at least not with his latest social media post. This time he's shedding light on police brutality in a new ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf.com

JT’s wedding photos, Joe Burrow’s golf take, PGA Tour newborns | Rogers Report

Hello from snowy Boston, my friends, and welcome to another edition of the Rogers Report. It’s been too long since my last write-up so I’ve put together some golf housekeeping notes before we dive into the last week in golf. Here’s what you need (or what I think you need) to know: Matthew Wolff got engaged, the Gretzky-Johnson clan joined a softball league (imagine rolling up to a casual game after work, only to realize you’re facing off against…Wayne Gretzky and Dustin Johnson?), our Max Homa cover story dropped and Jon Rahm is unstoppable.
The Comeback

LIV Golf Championship makes major move off Trump golf course

Saudi Arabia will host the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship in a change after former President Donald Trump hosted the event in Miami in 2022. But news broke earlier this week that the championship will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. According to ESPN, “The LIV Golf League’s Read more... The post LIV Golf Championship makes major move off Trump golf course appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golf.com

LIV Golf finalizes 2023 schedule, including 9 new sites and 3 Trump courses

Less than one week after LIV Golf announced its partnership with CW to broadcast its events, we now know where all of those tournaments will take place. The Saudi-backed league has finalized its 14-event schedule, up from the eight it played last year in its inaugural season. The new schedule...
Golf Digest

Another LIV Golf executive shakeup gives Greg Norman bigger role at Saudi circuit

Majed Al Sorour, LIV Golf managing director and Golf Saudi CEO, is no longer in an administrative role with the breakaway circuit, Golf Digest has confirmed. Sports Illustrated was the first to break the story. Al Sorour, who serves as an adviser to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and is...
CBS Sports

2023 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard, scores: Justin Thomas takes care of South Course as Jon Rahm stalls

Conditions were ideal on the cliffs of La Jolla Wednesday at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Without a breath of wind to deal with, players were able to attack pins at both the difficult South Course and accessible North Course. While Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai, and Brent Grant took possession of the first-round lead courtesy of 8-under 64s on the North Course, it was bigger name in Justin Thomas who took control of the tournament.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
72K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy