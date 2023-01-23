LIV 2023 schedule out; Greg Norman gets more power

The full 2023 LIV Golf League schedule has been announced amid news that CEO Greg Norman will have more power and autonomy in the upstart circuit’s second season.

The big takeaway from the schedule is that LIV’s season-ending team championship is moving to Saudi Arabia – away from Miami – this year.

But the bigger spotlight is on Norman, who increases his role on LIV’s executive team with managing director Majed Al-Sorour stepping down. LIV will not replace Al-Sorour.

“Majed Al-Sorour has been and will continue to be an invaluable part of LIV Golf, as he continues in his Board of Directors capacity,” LIV said in a statement to Sports Illustrated. “As the business transitions into its first full season with a new broadcast partnership in place, the time is right for the Managing Director role to transition and for Majed to focus efforts and attention on other interests.”

Norman’s increased role is notable given the shots fired by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. Both came out late last year advocating for Norman to step down — or be fired — if a path to working with the PGA Tour were to emerge.

The 14-event LIV 2023 begins Feb. 24-26 at Playa Del Carmen Mexico. The circuit’s first U.S. tournament will be held in Tucson, Ariz., on March 17-19. Three tournaments will be held at Trump golf clubs – Washington, D.C. (May 26-28), Bedminster, N.J. (Aug. 11-13) and Doral in Miami (Oct. 20-22).

However, the season’s final event – the team championship – will be played in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Nov. 3-5.

LIV golfers will compete for $405 million this season, $150 million more than the eight events in 2022.

The Boston event that debuted in 2022 is scrapped from the 2023 schedule. LIV is also not returning to Portland, Ore., this year.

LIV will also play an event in Orlando – new from 2022 – the week before the Masters. That will be held at Orange County National from March 31-April 2.

LIV last week announced a TV deal with CW Network.

–Field Level Media

