Love Island first look: Zara and Olivia butt heads over Tom

By Holly Patrick
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ho9Qv_0kOer2fN00

Love Island 's Olivia and Zara clashed over fellow contestant Tom in a first look at tonight's episode (23 January).

After the model chose to couple up with the Macclesfield FC footballer, ring girl Olivia was left to couple up with Haris.

Following Olivia and Tom's "private" conversation, Zara probed Olivia as to what their chat was about.

"I'm in a couple with him so it concerns me a bit", Zara told Olivia, before the latter responded with: "Are you married?"

The Independent

The Independent

