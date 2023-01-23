ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

US alert as Cancun taxi drivers block road, harass Uber cars

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory for Mexico’s resort-studded Caribbean coast Monday after medallion taxi drivers started harassing and attacking drivers from the ride-hailing app Uber and their clients.

Taxi drivers even blocked one of the main roads leading to the hotel district in the resort of Cancun Monday. That forced some tourists to walk or catch rides in police pickups to get their flights out, or check in.

The State Department advised travelers that “past disputes between these services and local taxi unions have occasionally turned violent, resulting in injuries to U.S. citizens in some instances.”

The Cancun police department shared photos of travelers getting into the bed of police trucks, and said “given the blockades on the Kukulcan boulevard, our transit officers helped people get to the airport.”

Cancun Mayor called on the taxi drivers — who were angered by the competition from Uber drivers — to show restraint.

“I am not going to allow a small group to damage the reputation of the resort and human safety,” Mayor Ana Patricia Peralta said in a taped message.

Social media sites have been full over the last two days of videos showing tourists being berated — and in one case, apparently manhandled — by groups of several uniformed taxi drivers.

“It is illegal, illegal,” a taxi driver can be heard shouting at one family of tourists.

In fact, ride-hailing apps had been blocked in Cancun until earlier this month, when a court granted an injunction allowing Uber to operate.

Given the high cost of local medallion taxis in Cancun, many travelers prefer to use apps.

Some Cancun residents also posted videos or photos of taxis encircling suspected ride-hailing cars, and one man said he was just giving a ride to some people when his car was pelted with stones and dented by taxi drivers.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Dispute between Mexican taxi, Uber drivers prompts US alert

The United States on Monday issued a security alert to its citizens traveling to Mexico following confrontations between taxi and Uber drivers in one of the country's top beachside resorts. Ride-hailing apps like Uber "generally offer another safe alternative to taxis," the security alert issued by the US embassy in Mexico City said.
AFP

Uber drivers in top Mexican resort hope for easier ride after ruling

Uber drivers in Mexico's Caribbean resort of Cancun hope that a legal ruling in their favor will end alleged long-running threats and intimidation by taxi operators. The ruling also authorizes Uber to operate in the popular resorts of Playa del Carmen and Tulum.
The Verge

Now Lyft will charge extra if you make drivers wait

Lyft is cracking down on late passengers. The ridesharing company quietly updated its support page with new wait time fees that it’ll charge at a per-minute rate, a policy that’s been around since December 2022, according to Lyft spokesperson Katie Kim (via TechCrunch). The wait time fees start...
C. Heslop

Uber driver left a passenger stranded after they asked him for a small insignificant favor

Clients and service providers have free will, and they can use it accordingly. That choice placed a woman in an awkward position and made her almost miss her flight. Service workers have had enough of client requests. Indeed. They are making strong, surprising responses. And their poor customer service is placing others in challenging situations. The video is by TikToker Marleville (@marleville).
The Independent

You can tour America by train and save as Amtrak slashes price of US Rail Pass to $299

American rail operator Amtrak is currently offering reduced-cost train passes, allowing for cheaper train travel across the US.The price of its 30-day USA Rail Pass has been slashed by $200 to $299 (£246) per person for passengers who book between 10-20 January 2023. This multi-ride pass offers travellers 10 single journeys to or from 500 destinations nationwide, and covers both cross-country and town routes.Rail journeys include the Coast Starlight route from Seattle to Los Angeles, a 35-hour trip showcasing scenic American views. Additional options cover the California Zephyr between Chicago and Northern California; Southwest Chief from Chicago to Los Angeles; Sunset...
Thrillist

JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Gets You Flights for $44 If You Book Right Now

Now that the air travel industry's debacle of a holiday season is over, you can comfortably start booking flights again. And as if it were divine timing, JetBlue is launching its "Big Winter Sale," so you can save while doing it too. Now through January 11, you can book cheap...
Android Authority

How to use the Uber app and hail your first ride

Everything you need to get going is in your pocket. For a lot of people, Uber has become synonymous with ridesharing, despite competitors like Lyft, DiDi, and of course taxi fleets. Here’s how to get started with Uber and take your first trip. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS. How to...
Thrillist

JetBlue Will Pay for Your Uber Ride to or from the Airport Now

JetBlue Vacations has already nixed a lot of travel headaches. The Insider Experience alone gets you early boarding, no change fees, and complimentary in-flight alcoholic beverages. Now, the company is taking it one step further and offering free Uber rides to or from the airport. From now through January 31,...
disneyfoodblog.com

The Airline With the Most On-Time Flights in 2022

As airlines and the travel industry recovered from the pandemic, there were all kinds of issues with canceled flights and crowded airports. But despite the chaos, one airline reigned supreme as the one with the MOST on-time flights throughout the year. Between January 1st and December 15th, 2022 about 180,000...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
82K+
Followers
127K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy