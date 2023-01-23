ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 1/23/2023

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as investors grow more convinced the Federal Reserve will keep downshifting the size of its rate hikes and as several major companies prepare to report their latest results.

This week Microsoft, Tesla and Boeing are among the companies that will deliver their results for the last three months of 2022. Investors are anticipating the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week by half the size of its prior hike.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 47.20 points, or 1.2%, to 4,019.81.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.07 points, or 0.8%, to 33,629.56.

The Nasdaq composite rose 223.98 points, or 2%, to 11,364.41.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 23.43 points, or 1.3%, to 1,890.77.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 180.31 points, or 4.7%.

The Dow is up 482.31 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 897.93 points, or 8.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 129.52 points, or 7.4%.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall with more earnings in the queue

U.S. stocks wilted Tuesday morning after back-to-back gains as investors evaluated another round of quarterly financial results from companies. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) each barreled down roughly 0.5% at the open, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.4%. Among specific names...
Benzinga

Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?

Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
investing.com

1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel

Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
AOL Corp

Stock market news live updates: Tech leads stocks higher as big earnings week begins

U.S. stocks gained Monday as investors braced for a jam-packed week of corporate earnings and contemplated the Federal Reserve's next rate move before officials meet later this month. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) advanced 1.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped about 250 points, or 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq...
Benzinga

S&P 500 Could Rally Over 20% In 2023, Says Market Strategist: 'Akin To 1982 When Stocks Went Nearly Vertical'

The stock market has started off 2023 on a positive note, raising hopes of a revival after 2022's dismal showing. What Happened: The S&P 500 Index could rise over 20% this year, going by the rule of first five days, Fundstrat’s head of research Tom Lee tweeted on Tuesday. When the S&P 500 Index is negative the previous year and gains over 1.4% for the first five days of the following year, the average annual return is about 26.4%, he noted.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Asia shares trading mixed, China markets closed for holidays

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street indexes finished little changed as investors awaited earnings results from major global companies. Shares rose in Tokyo and Seoul, but fell in Sydney and Mumbai. Markets were closed in Hong Kong and Shanghai for Lunar New Year holidays.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Wayfair, Meta, Apple, Spotify, Qualcomm and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the furniture retailer jumped 26.8% on Monday after Wayfair received upgrades from multiple Wall Street firms, include a double upgrade to overweight from underweight at JPMorgan. The company announced on Friday that it would lay off about 10% of its global workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan. JPMorgan cited Wayfair management's "newfound commitment to controlling expenses" in its upgrade note.
Motley Fool

Why NetScout Stock Was Up on Thursday

NetScout posted modest sales growth and improving margins. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy in a Fed-Induced Bear Market

In hindsight, the Federal Reserve left lending rates at or near historic lows for far too long. Bear markets are historically a smart time for long-term investors to go shopping for deals. These industry-leading businesses are genius buys that can make patient investors richer. You’re reading a free article with...
msn.com

Dow Rises 200 Points; Nasdaq Up Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.61% to 33,245.17 while the NASDAQ rose 2.14% to 11,084.83. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.24% to 3,947.25. Check This Out: Insiders Selling Delta Air Lines...
Motley Fool

2 Tech Stocks With Upside Potential in 2023, According to Wall Street

The median analyst price target forecasts a 9% gain over the coming year for Taiwan Semiconductor. Small-cap tech company Semrush could soar by 75%, according to Clarke Jefferies of Piper Sandler. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Dips 250 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 250 points on Wednesday. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.74% to 33,484.47 while the NASDAQ fell 1.87% to 11,122.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.26% to 3,966.28. Check This Out: Check Out 3...
KRMG

Wall Street ends mixed after erasing a big morning loss

NEW YORK — (AP) — Another roller-coaster day left Wall Street essentially where it began on Wednesday, after stocks veered on worries about how badly a slowing economy will hit corporate profits. The S&P 500 finished virtually unchanged, but only after it tumbled to a morning loss of...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Falls 50 Points; eHealth Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 50 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.12% to 33,694.64 while the NASDAQ fell 0.44% to 11,284.18. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.22% to 4,008.11. Check This Out: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend...

Comments / 0

Community Policy