Yara Shahidi Pops in Woven Minidress & Classic Pumps at Dior’s Haute Couture Show

Yara Shahidi celebrated Dior’s latest runway show in style.

The actress appeared front row at Christian Dior’s Haute Couture fashion show on Monday in Paris. She joined several other celebrities at the show, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Anna Wintour, Kirsten Dunst and more.

To the star-studded event, Shahidi wore a beige minidress. Her strapless garment featured ruffled layers on the sweetheart neckline as well as the a-line skirt. The bodice of the dress featured an intricate woven material in slightly different shades of neutrals. Shahidi added earrings but otherwise left her accessories to a minimum.

The “Grown-ish” star added a pair of timeless heels to complete her look. She wore nude pumps with a sharp, pointed toe. The heels reached at least 4 inches in height and matched the color of her dress flawlessly.

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli , Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

