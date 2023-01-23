ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Tributes to model Jeremy Ruehlemann after his shock death at 27: ‘He inspired me’

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWoNj_0kOeqF5m00

Designer Christian Siriano has paid tribute to male model Jeremy Ruehlemann after his death at age 27.

Ruehlemann, who was from New Jersey, made a name for himself modelling for brands such as John Varvatos, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, and Atelier Cillian. His death was first announced on Facebook by his friend Gianni Simpson, according to Footwear News.

In the post shared on Sunday, Simpson reflected on the pair’s 10-year friendship and their shared love of live music, sports, fashion and tattoos. Ruehlemann’s modelling agency confirmed his death to The Independent.

On Sunday, Siriano expressed his sadness over Ruehlemann’s passing on Instagram, where he described the model as his “muse”.

“I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard. This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever,” the designer captioned an album of photos of Ruehlemann. “I’m sending all my love to his family and friends who lost someone so special. I know we will meet again one day but right now I just want to hug him. Rest well J we all love you so much! Send love to his family today please.”

The American fashion designer was not the only one from the fashion world to pay tribute to Ruehlemann. The late model was also remembered by Halston’s creative director Ken Downing who dedicated an Instagram post to the 27 year old and wrote: “Goodbye Sweet Jeremy. RIP Jeremy Ruehlemann. Love to your family who you adored, as much as they love and adored you. I am heartbroken.”

Ruehlemann’s Instagram has also been inundated with messages of condolence from his fans and peers, with many taking to the comments section under his most recent post to share the tributes.

“Rest in peace Jeremy. I will never forget you and your kind heart. You will be missed dearly,” one person wrote, while another said: “Rest in peace my brother.”

As of now, Ruehlemann’s cause of death has not been revealed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

John Legend shares his first photo of newborn daughter with Chrissy Teigen

John Legend has shared his first photo celebrating the arrival of his and Chrissy Teigen’s newborn daughter, Esti Maxine.The singer first announced the birth of his fourth child with Teigen at a private concert on 13 January, before the model shared the news with the rest of the world.In his own Instagram post on Thursday (26 January), Legend shared a photograph of him cradling Esti in his arms as he beams at the camera.He wrote in the caption: “Our new love.”Commenting on her husband’s latest post, Teigen gushed: “Eeee I love her.”The arrival of the couple’s new daughter comes...
The Independent

Taylor Swift casts transgender model as her love interest in ‘Lavender Haze’ music video: ‘Thank you’

Taylor Swift cast transgender model Laith Ashley as her love interest in her newest music video and fans are loving it.The 33-year-old singer released the music video to her song, “Lavender Haze,” which is from her album Midnights, on Thursday night. Along with its purple-coloured pool, flowers, and clouds, the video also featured scenes of Swift with Ashley. The video features the pair cuddling alongside a group of friends and dancing at a house party, filled with lavender mist.Ashley took to Instagram on Friday to express his gratitude for the “Anti-Hero” singer featuring him in the music video.“Thank you...
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate

Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
The Independent

Black director says Hollywood is ‘committed to upholding whiteness’ after film snubbed at Oscars

Chinonye Chukwu, the director behind Till, shared a message stating that Hollywood is "committed to upholding whiteness."It comes after the biopic on Mamie Till-Bradley, the mother of murdered 14-year-old Emmett Till, received zero Oscars nominations. In an Instagram post, the 37-year-old said: "We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards Black women."Regardless of any challenges or obstacles, I will always have the power to cultivate my own joy."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Oscars 2023: Best Actor and Best Actress nominations in fullHuge Hollywood star joins Paul Rudd in season 3 cast of Only Murders in the BuildingMargot Robbie reveals where her nickname ‘maggot’ originated
The Independent

Boy George tribute act performs after getting £20k look-alike surgery

A Boy George superfan has splashed out a whopping £20,000 pounds on plastic surgery to look like his idol. Liam Halewood, 36, had 10 different facial surgeries to make himself resemble the singer, on top of hair transplants and skin peels. This video shows the Blackpool entertainer performing on stage as a crowd cheers him on. "Boy George is iconic - the LGBTQ+ community wouldn't be where we are today if it wasn't for people like Boy George coming out," he said. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The imposter in Congress | On The GroundDolphins glide through Floridian waters in stunning drone footageSandi Toksvig condemns Church of England's 'Orwellian' approach to LGBT+ community
The Independent

Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela

When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.It is true that I feel terribly disappointed whenever the Mandela name or face is used for commercial purposes without any benefit to vision he stood for.But...
The Independent

Anne Hathaway fans love ‘mesmerising’ videos of her dancing during Valentino party

Anne Hathaway’s fans are applauding her dance moves after she was captured enjoying herself on the dance floor during Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week after-party.On Wednesday, the Devil Wears Prada star, 40, attended the Valentino haute couture show in Paris. For the occasion, Hathaway wore a beaded leopard print dress with matching tights. She accessorised the look with a matching clutch and matching leopard print heels, while she wore her hair down in loose waves.Following the fashion show, which Hathaway attended alongside her husband, Adam Shulman, the actress made an appearance at the fashion house’s after-party, where she was filmed...
The Independent

Taylor Swift fans notice subtle Joe Alwyn Easter egg in ‘Lavender Haze’ music video

Taylor Swift’s fans are convinced her newly released “Lavender Haze” music video contains a subtle yet intentional Joe Alwyn Easter egg.An early scene in the Grammy-winning artist’s music video, showing a vinyl cover with a printed image of a Pisces and Sagittarius constellation, has gone viral on Twitter.Many Swifties have noted the Sagittarius symbol corresponds with Swift’s birthday (13 December), while the Pisces refers to her boyfriend Alwyn’s birthday (21 February).“Joe is a Pisces and Taylor is a Sagittarius… what if I told you Taylor’s a mastermind,” one explained.A second commented: “They appear on a vinyl cover of Mastermind...
The Independent

Tyre Nichols remembered as beautiful soul with creative eye

On most weekends, Tyre Nichols would head to the city park, train his camera on the sky and wait for the sun to set. “Photography helps me look at the world in a more creative way. It expresses me in ways I cannot write down for people,” he wrote on his website. He preferred landscapes and loved the glow of sunsets most, his family has said. “My vision is to bring my viewers deep into what I am seeing through my eye and out through my lens,” Nichols wrote. “People have a story to tell, why not capture it.” Nichols,...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Princess Diana’s purple Victor Edelstein dress sells for over $600k at auction

Princess Diana’s iconic purple Victor Edelstein dress has sold at auction for nearly five times more than its estimated price.The strapless “Infanta”-style evening gown, which was designed by Victor Edelstein, was sold at Sotheby’s auction on Friday for ââ$604,800 (£488,545), way more than the auction house’s original estimate of $80,000 to $120,000 before the sale.Four bidders reportedly broke out into a “bidding war” over the silk velvet gown for nearly five minutes at Sotheby’s salesroom in New York, according to Vogue.The dress went up for sale on Friday as part of Sotheby’s inaugural auction called “The One”, showcasing an...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Dress worn by Diana sells for nearly £500,000 at auction

A dress worn by Diana, Princess of Wales has been sold for nearly half a million pounds in an auction at Sotheby’s New York salesroom.The “Infanta”-style strapless purple evening gown, by Victor Edelstein, which Diana wore in a royal portrait in 1991, was bought on Friday for 604,800 dollars (£488,15) at the curated auction The One.Sotheby’s said the final bid was five times the pre-auction estimate of 80,000-120,000 dollars (£66,153-99,230).It was a record-breaking day #SothebysNewYork!LeBron James' game-worn jersey achieved $3.7M, breaking the previous record for a jersey of the athlete's by more than 5x.Our Princess Diana Gown reached $604k, sealing...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy