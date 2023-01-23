Tributes to model Jeremy Ruehlemann after his shock death at 27: ‘He inspired me’

Designer Christian Siriano has paid tribute to male model Jeremy Ruehlemann after his death at age 27.

Ruehlemann, who was from New Jersey, made a name for himself modelling for brands such as John Varvatos, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, and Atelier Cillian. His death was first announced on Facebook by his friend Gianni Simpson, according to Footwear News.

In the post shared on Sunday, Simpson reflected on the pair’s 10-year friendship and their shared love of live music, sports, fashion and tattoos. Ruehlemann’s modelling agency confirmed his death to The Independent.

On Sunday, Siriano expressed his sadness over Ruehlemann’s passing on Instagram, where he described the model as his “muse”.

“I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard. This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever,” the designer captioned an album of photos of Ruehlemann. “I’m sending all my love to his family and friends who lost someone so special. I know we will meet again one day but right now I just want to hug him. Rest well J we all love you so much! Send love to his family today please.”

The American fashion designer was not the only one from the fashion world to pay tribute to Ruehlemann. The late model was also remembered by Halston’s creative director Ken Downing who dedicated an Instagram post to the 27 year old and wrote: “Goodbye Sweet Jeremy. RIP Jeremy Ruehlemann. Love to your family who you adored, as much as they love and adored you. I am heartbroken.”

Ruehlemann’s Instagram has also been inundated with messages of condolence from his fans and peers, with many taking to the comments section under his most recent post to share the tributes.

“Rest in peace Jeremy. I will never forget you and your kind heart. You will be missed dearly,” one person wrote, while another said: “Rest in peace my brother.”

As of now, Ruehlemann’s cause of death has not been revealed.