If you don't have a Lamborghini in your 20s you've failed, says YouTuber

American YouTuber and entrepreneur Sebastian Ghiorghiu believe it’s “incredibly easy” for people to get a Lamborghini in their 20s.

But now, people are mocking his philosophy.

In a TikTok video shared by the TikTok account @sebastianesquedaa, Ghiorghiu, 23, can be seen making the claim about the luxury car brand.

“If you’re a guy in your 20s, and you don’t have a Lamborghini, you should actually sit down and have like a serious discussion with yourself as to why you don’t have a Lambo,” he says in the clip uploaded to the platform on 20 January.

“I realise now that it’s so incredibly easy, and there’s so much money out there. And $200,000 relative to what is out there in circulation and what you can grab, especially now with AI tools, that you can leverage like never before, $200,00 is chump change,” he continues.

Ghiorghiu also says that people will think he’s “out of touch with reality,” but he doesn’t really mind.

He adds: “People will say I’m out of touch with reality, and they can suck it because it’s just not true.”

People in the post’s comment section mocked the digital creator’s sentiments, with many noting that his life’s priorities are all warped.

One person on TikTok wrote: “This man’s priorities in life is what’s wrong with society today. Don’t preach materialism as a successful concept, and never compare urself to others.”

“It’s mathematically impossible for every guy in their 20s to own a Lambo,” another added.

A third wrote: “Money is not the root of all evil. The love and obsession over money is the root of all evil. There is more to life than money.”

According to autorevolution, over 2,400 Lamborghinis were sold in the US in 2021. The cost of Lamborghinis also ranges from $200,000 to $500,000.

Indy100 reached out to Ghiorghiu for comment via Twitter DM.

