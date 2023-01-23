ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaplan, LA

gueydantoday.com

Robert “Stanley” Guidry

ABBEVILLE — A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church on Thursday, January 26, 2023, honoring the life of Robert Stanley Guidry, 93, who died peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Calcutta House. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Louis J. Richard officiating the services.
ABBEVILLE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Letter to the Editor

There was a mention, by one of the board members, about no raise for 40 years, so, lets look back, yes some have been on the board that long. They closed rural schools in the parish and caused the children in those communities, to have to get up, in some cases at like 5:00 am in the morning to catch the bus and not getting home till 5:00 pm that afternoon, (I am told this by parents) that is a long day for those students, especially the very young,
KATC News

New Seafood Hub underway in Acadiana

There's a new Seafood Hub, in Acadiana that will hopefully alleviate some of the challenges the seafood industry is facing. A groundbreaking happened at the Acadiana Seafood Hub, in Erath Wednesday.
ERATH, LA
gueydantoday.com

Abbeville Chief tracking shots fired on map

Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy is taking random gunfire seriously. He is so serious that he tracks each time random gunfire is called into the police department. Chief Hardy plots with a red pin where the gunfire was reported. If anyone was hit with a bullet, he marks the location with a yellow pin.
ABBEVILLE, LA
gueydantoday.com

SLCC Foundation recognizes 2022-23 Benefactors of Year

LAFAYETTE – Each year, the SLCC Foundation honors its strongest supporters with the prestigious Benefactor of the Year Award. The SLCC Foundation has named LHC Group and the Myers Family Foundation as its 2022-23 awardees. Since 2016, LHC Group and the Myers Family Foundation have partnered with SLCC on...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Four-day school week approved in Acadia Parish

UPDATE: 10 P.M.: A four-day work/school week was approved in Acadia Parish. The board voted for Mondays off, with no remediation day. Monday will be a non-instruction day. ACADIA PARISH, La (KLFY)– Since the proposal of a four-day work week, there has been mixed feedback throughout Acadia Parish. Back in October, we reported on the […]
ACADIA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Charles Langlinais, longtime mayor of Broussard, has died: 'His heart was in Broussard'

Charles Langlinais, who served as mayor of Broussard for more than 25 years, has died at the age of 73. Langlinais is remembered as a headstrong visionary who helped Broussard grow from a town into a city. He wasn't afraid to push for development through any means possible, sometimes publicly feuding with other politicians, especially former Lafayette Mayor Joey Durel, to make his visions a reality.
BROUSSARD, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese track and field Head Coach Brendon Gilroy has been placed on administrative leave. McNeese Athletic Director Heath Schroyer released the following statement: “Coach Gilroy has been put on administrative leave until further notice. Assistant coach Ben Chretien will assume the role as head coach. The track and field program operations will continue as scheduled.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLFY.com

Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish?

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– Renamed in 2016, Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish? has a menu of endless options to make their customers feel at home. They’re all about down-to-earth, good Cajun food. “You ain’t gotta put all the fancy stuff on there. Just dig in. Just like your...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA

