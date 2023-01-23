Lauren LoLondon Brings Barbiecore Style in Pink Minidress & Mules to ‘Baddies West’ Premiere

Lauren LoLondon is the latest celebrity to embrace the Barbiecore trend . The actress arrived at the premiere of Zeus Network’s show “Baddies West” in North Hollywood, Calif., yesterday in an all-pink ensemble.

LoLondon wore a pink strapless dress that was covered in long pink feathers, trailing down to a sheer midsection with a crystal-embellished piece and a ribbed pink miniskirt.

The Barbiecore trend takes inspiration from Barbie’s famous wardrobe with hot pink and vibrant designs.

LoLondon wore her hair parted in the middle and styled in soft waves, and went with a soft-glam look of thick lashes, glossy lip, flushed pink cheeks, and a soft pink bedazzled stiletto manicure. For accessories, she added a pair of dangly diamond earrings and carried a pink Chanel bag.

As for footwear, LoLondon slipped on a pair of pink vinyl peep-toe mules. The mules are reminiscent of the type of shoes the original Barbie doll sported in the late nineties to early 2000s and complemented LoLondon’s ensemble’s color palette well.

PHOTOS: The Best ‘Barbiecore’ Inspiration, From Runway to the Red Carpet