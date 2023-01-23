Read full article on original website
Timberly Shawan LeBlanc Foster
Timberly Shawan LeBlanc Foster, age 40, native of Beaumont, Texas and resident of Bon Wier, Texas, transitioned on January 20, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at United Christian Fellowship, 610 Rusk St. in Newton. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Belgrade Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Tommy Louis Rawls
Tommy Louis Rawls, age 67, native of Beaumont, TX, and resident of The Colony, TX, transitioned on January 16, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at McKinley Ave Baptist Church, 775 McKinley Ave., Beaumont, TX 77701. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Campground Cemetery in Jasper, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Idric Deshun Garrett
Idric Deshun Garrett “Buck”, age 41, native of Galveston, TX, and resident of Beaumont, TX, transitioned on January 20, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, January 27, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Coleman’s Mortuary Chapel, 1559 N Fletcher St. in Jasper. Funeral Services...
Janice Burr
A Celebration of Janice Burr’s Life, age 87, of Burkeville, Texas, will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the Burkeville Stringer & Griffin Chapel with burial to follow at Sycamore Cemetery in Burkeville. Visitation will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Burkeville Stringer & Griffin Chapel.
Johnny Richard Rigsby
Johnny Richard Rigsby, 75, of Jasper, Texas native of Woodville, Texas transitioned to Glory January 21, 2023. Johnny Richard Rigsby, was born January 22, 1947 to the late John L and Ira Lee Rigsby. Johnny was born and raised in Woodville, Texas. He attended Scott High School. Johnny was a hard worker and a provider. He worked at Matthews Construction for many years until he retired.
Erma Lee Breed Minter
Erma Lee Breed Minter, age 81, resident of Kirbyville, Texas, transitioned on January 23, 2023. Funeral Services will be Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Gateway Tabernacle, 22690 US 96 S in Kirbyville. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at West Green Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Taylor Leon Adams
Taylor Leon Adams, age 26, native and resident of Jasper, Texas, transitioned on January 14, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C., 650 Pollard St. in Jasper. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Jeremy Richardson is Kirbyville Firefighter of the Year
Jeremy Richardson is Kirbyville Firefighter of the Year. Richardson was named on Saturday at the annual installation of officers banquet which was held at the Gateway Tabernacle Church. Kirbyville Fire Chief Greg Ellis said Richardson earned the award by going above and beyond the call of duty. Receiving an award...
Charles B. Cardillo, Jr.
Charles B. Cardillo, Jr., 53, of Lumberton, Texas, passed away at his home on January 20, 2023. Charles B. Cardillo, Jr. was born in Newton, Massachusetts to Denise McNamara (Civitti) and Charles Cardillo. Charles is preceded in death by his Grandparents: Louis and Theresa Civitti and Raymond McNamara (stepfather) Charles...
Sharon Sue Sturrock Martin
Sharon Sue Sturrock Martin was born in Jasper, Texas on September 19, 1953 to John Allen Sturrock and Rachel Yarbrough Sturrock. Sharon went peacefully to sleep in the arms of Jesus in the early morning hours of January 22, 2023 with her beloved husband of 47 years, Philip by her side.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH JASPER COUNTY EXTENDED TO 4:45PM
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas...
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
Beaumont United and Port Arthur Memorial grab crucial district wins
BEAUMONT, Texas — Wednesday night was full of high school sports following a stormy Tuesday that cause postponements and caused damage across Southeast Texas. In two of the biggest contests of the night the Beaumont United and Port Arthur Memorial defended their home courts in boys basketball action. The...
TCSO receives two AED’s, JCSO will soon receive six
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department has received a donation of two automated external defibrillator devices, commonly known as “AED’s”. Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his staff accepted the devices, which were donated by the Tyler County Hospital District. An AED is a portable battery powered device which...
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
'Blessed to be alive': Watch as couple escapes RV, runs into ditch to shelter from massive tornado
Dramatic video shows a couple racing to outrun a tornado in Texas, jumping into a ditch for shelter.
Severin Anthony Lee
Severin Anthony Lee, infant, of Orange, passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on January 20, 2023. Severin was born in Beaumont, Texas on January 13, 2023. He was the beloved son of Justin and Andrea Lee. From the moment he was knit in the womb he touched the hearts of his family. Severin loved the sounds of his parents voices and was such a fighter. Although his life was cut short, he was unconditionally loved and will never be forgotten.
Angelina County appoints new sheriff after Sanches’ 10-year tenure
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A new sheriff was appointed during the Angelina County Commissioners Court on Tuesday. Angelina County Precinct 1 Constable Tom Selman was unanimously selected to fill the position after long-time sheriff Greg Sanches announced his retirement in December. “I promise to work hard for the people of Angelina County,” Selman said. […]
High winds and rain pass through Southeast Texas causing damage
The National Weather Service has confirmed that more than one tornado formed yesterday when a large line of thunderstorms passed through Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. Meteorologist say a low pressure area spawned a tornado that touched down in the Pasadena and Deer Park Area east of Houston damaging homes...
