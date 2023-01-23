ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailycoin.com

USDC Issuer Circle Says SEC Is the Reason for Failed $9B Plans to Go Public

Circle said that it was neither difficult market conditions nor shaky investors that prevented it to go public via a SPAC merger with former Barclays CEO Bob Diamond’s company Concord. The company said that the SEC didn’t approve its registration in time. Circle had waited 15 months for its...
crowdfundinsider.com

House of Cards: SEC Issues Litigation Release on Sam Bankman-Fried and Plot to Defraud Equity Investors by Misrepresenting FTX

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a litigation release regarding allegations that Sam Bankman-Fried defrauded equity investors in FTX. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have also announced charges against Bankman-Fried. The SEC noted that...
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
msn.com

Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive

(Bloomberg) -- A group of global billionaires worth at least $123 billion are buying a stake in Thrive Capital, the venture-capital firm founded by Josh Kushner. India’s Mukesh Ambani, Brazil’s Jorge Paulo Lemann and France’s Xavier Niel will join KKR & Co. co-founder Henry Kravis and Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger in investing $175 million to purchase a 3.3% stake in Thrive.
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Denies Report That He’s Thinking of Raising $3 Billion for Twitter

Elon Musk is swatting down a new story in The Wall Street Journal claiming that he has considered raising $3 billion to pay off a portion of Twitter’s debts. Conversations over the matter took place last month, the report said, and the potential investment figure may have clocked in below $3 billion. The social media platform has about $13 billion in debt, and while Musk has cut the majority of Twitter’s head count, its revenue has also fallen precipitously. Musk disputed the report in a Twitter thread on Wednesday in which he also railed against the “corpo media shills [who] clearly have their marching orders to write hit pieces on me these days.”Read it at The Wall Street Journal
cryptogazette.com

Bloomberg Analyst: Bitcoin Price Should Add Another Zero

Bloomberg analyst says that Bitcoin’s price should add another zero. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $23,022. Check out the latest price analysis:. Bloomberg analyst addresses Bitcoin price. Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Could Drop To $15K If Fed Doesn’t Pivot, Ex-Crypto Exchange CEO Warns

Given Bitcoin’s major price movement, financial gurus are now theorizing on the possible influence of Federal Reserve monetary policy modifications on the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin’s price has increased by 30% since the beginning of the 2023, surpassing $23,000 after dipping below $16,000 late last year. The recent rally...
u.today

Ripple v. SEC: Here's Recent Update in XRP Lawsuit

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
financemagnates.com

Morgan Stanley Fines Employees Up to $1M for Messaging Breaches

Morgan Stanley, a New York-based global investment bank, has penalized some of its employees with fines ranging between a few thousands of dollars to over $1 million for using messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to discuss official business. Sources told the Financial Times, which first broke the news, that Morgan...
WHIO Dayton

Goldman Sachs signals partial retreat from consumer banking

NEW YORK — (AP) — Goldman Sachs no longer wants to be the bank for everyone. The storied investment bank spent eight years attempting to expand its business beyond corporations and the wealthy. But in recent months, Goldman has signaled a partial retreat from those efforts by scrapping plans for a checking account broadly available to the public and mothballing its personal loan business. A popular savings account and a credit card business survive for now.
CoinTelegraph

Circle denies blaming SEC for shuttered $9B plan to go public

A spokesperson for USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle has denied reports that it blames the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its failed $9 billion plan to go public in December. The stablecoin issuer representative was responding to a Jan. 25 Financial Times article that characterized Circle as...
financemagnates.com

NYDFS Issues Guidelines to Protect Crypto Customers’ Funds

The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) released regulatory guidance on Monday, ordering all crypto companies to separate funds belonging to the customers and their own. The regulatory superintendent, Adrienne Harris, highlighted that the rules focus on protecting customers' funds in case of an insolvency or similar proceeding.

