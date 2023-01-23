Read full article on original website
dailycoin.com
USDC Issuer Circle Says SEC Is the Reason for Failed $9B Plans to Go Public
Circle said that it was neither difficult market conditions nor shaky investors that prevented it to go public via a SPAC merger with former Barclays CEO Bob Diamond’s company Concord. The company said that the SEC didn’t approve its registration in time. Circle had waited 15 months for its...
Bloomberg to pay $5 million to settle SEC charges related to fixed-income valuations
NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Bloomberg Finance LP has agreed to pay a $5 million fine to settle charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over "misleading" disclosures relating to its paid subscription service, the regulator said on Monday.
crowdfundinsider.com
House of Cards: SEC Issues Litigation Release on Sam Bankman-Fried and Plot to Defraud Equity Investors by Misrepresenting FTX
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a litigation release regarding allegations that Sam Bankman-Fried defrauded equity investors in FTX. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have also announced charges against Bankman-Fried. The SEC noted that...
zycrypto.com
“SEC’s Shallow Approach Is Limiting BTC” Grayscale CEO Takes A Swipe At US Regulators
Michael Sonnenshein has criticized the SEC’s regulatory approach, describing it as shallow and one-sided. He calls for the SEC to work round the clock to remove bad actors from the industry but should not hinder the growth of digital assets. Debate on the thin line between proper and excessive...
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Elon Musk has to make the first interest payment on the $13 billion debt he took on to buy Twitter – and the company's dire financial situation means it faces risks including bankruptcy
The first debt repayment for Musk's Twitter takeover could be due as early as this month, according to the Financial Times.
msn.com
Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive
(Bloomberg) -- A group of global billionaires worth at least $123 billion are buying a stake in Thrive Capital, the venture-capital firm founded by Josh Kushner. India’s Mukesh Ambani, Brazil’s Jorge Paulo Lemann and France’s Xavier Niel will join KKR & Co. co-founder Henry Kravis and Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger in investing $175 million to purchase a 3.3% stake in Thrive.
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Elon Musk Denies Report That He’s Thinking of Raising $3 Billion for Twitter
Elon Musk is swatting down a new story in The Wall Street Journal claiming that he has considered raising $3 billion to pay off a portion of Twitter’s debts. Conversations over the matter took place last month, the report said, and the potential investment figure may have clocked in below $3 billion. The social media platform has about $13 billion in debt, and while Musk has cut the majority of Twitter’s head count, its revenue has also fallen precipitously. Musk disputed the report in a Twitter thread on Wednesday in which he also railed against the “corpo media shills [who] clearly have their marching orders to write hit pieces on me these days.”Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Wells Fargo Is Suspending Most Of Its Mortgage Services
As the real estate market continues to go through a significant shift, we take a look at why Wells Fargo is suspending most of its mortgage services.
Rupert Murdoch’s Fox and News Corp. merger falls apart after the Australian billionaire withdraws his proposal to combine them
Murdoch indicated that the combination was "not optimal at this time," according to a press release from News Corp.
The SEC just charged 5 people with scamming $45 million from investors by promising unique blockchain tech that would be sold for trillions of dollars
The alleged scammers told prospective investors that a $100,000 investment into CoinDeal would return $56.25 billion and a Bentley GT Convertible.
cryptogazette.com
Bloomberg Analyst: Bitcoin Price Should Add Another Zero
Bloomberg analyst says that Bitcoin’s price should add another zero. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $23,022. Check out the latest price analysis:. Bloomberg analyst addresses Bitcoin price. Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Could Drop To $15K If Fed Doesn’t Pivot, Ex-Crypto Exchange CEO Warns
Given Bitcoin’s major price movement, financial gurus are now theorizing on the possible influence of Federal Reserve monetary policy modifications on the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin’s price has increased by 30% since the beginning of the 2023, surpassing $23,000 after dipping below $16,000 late last year. The recent rally...
Exclusive: Goldman Sachs says even a near-default on US debt could spark a recession and market mayhem
A full-blown debt ceiling crisis has the potential to stop the US economy in its tracks, according to the top economist at Goldman Sachs.
u.today
Ripple v. SEC: Here's Recent Update in XRP Lawsuit
financemagnates.com
Morgan Stanley Fines Employees Up to $1M for Messaging Breaches
Morgan Stanley, a New York-based global investment bank, has penalized some of its employees with fines ranging between a few thousands of dollars to over $1 million for using messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to discuss official business. Sources told the Financial Times, which first broke the news, that Morgan...
Goldman Sachs signals partial retreat from consumer banking
NEW YORK — (AP) — Goldman Sachs no longer wants to be the bank for everyone. The storied investment bank spent eight years attempting to expand its business beyond corporations and the wealthy. But in recent months, Goldman has signaled a partial retreat from those efforts by scrapping plans for a checking account broadly available to the public and mothballing its personal loan business. A popular savings account and a credit card business survive for now.
CoinTelegraph
Circle denies blaming SEC for shuttered $9B plan to go public
A spokesperson for USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle has denied reports that it blames the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its failed $9 billion plan to go public in December. The stablecoin issuer representative was responding to a Jan. 25 Financial Times article that characterized Circle as...
financemagnates.com
NYDFS Issues Guidelines to Protect Crypto Customers’ Funds
The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) released regulatory guidance on Monday, ordering all crypto companies to separate funds belonging to the customers and their own. The regulatory superintendent, Adrienne Harris, highlighted that the rules focus on protecting customers' funds in case of an insolvency or similar proceeding.
