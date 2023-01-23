ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason

The Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 122-120 in a thriller televised on ESPN on Wednesday night. Golden State’s Jordan Poole made the game-winner on a layup with one second remaining. Jordan Poole for the Warriors win in a thriller over the Grizzlies! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Heka5q0wG5 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 26, 2023 That Read more... The post Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update

When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton.  These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services.  Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
MICHIGAN STATE
numberfire.com

Nuggets starting Nikola Jokic (hamstring) on Tuesday, Zeke Nnaji to bench

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jokic will make his 42nd start at center after Denver's superstar was forced to miss two games with left hamstring tightness. In 34.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models expect Jokic to score 56.8 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 24, 2023

New Orleans (26-21) launches a three-game homestand Tuesday at 7 p.m., facing Western Conference-leading Denver (33-14). Tickets are available here. Read Monday’s injury report, featuring a player upgrade. Read more on Brandon Ingram’s status. Listen to Monday’s Pelicans Podcast with radio studio host Gus Kattengell. Watch a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Vlatko Cancar filling in with starters Wednesday

Denver Nuggets small forward Vlatko Cancar is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Nuggets are starting Bruce Brown, Christian Braun, Cancar, Aaron Gordon, and Zeke Nnaji on Wednesday in the second leg of a back-to-back. It will be Cancar's first start of the season and he should see plenty of opportunities with Nikola Jokic (hamstring), Jamal Murray (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist), and Michael Porter Jr. (personal) all unavailable.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Lakers’ Anthony Davis To Make Return vs. Spurs

The last time that we saw Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis on the court was December 16th against the Denver Nuggets. The NBA All-Star suffered a foot injury that has kept him sidelined since that time, missing 20 consecutive games. However, that streak is going to be broken on Wednesday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Behind the Numbers: Timberwolves at Pelicans (1/25/2023)

A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game in the Smoothie King Center between Minnesota and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 2-4: New Orleans record in the second game of back-to-backs this season, but 1-0 when both halves of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy