Taylor Leon Adams
Taylor Leon Adams, age 26, native and resident of Jasper, Texas, transitioned on January 14, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C., 650 Pollard St. in Jasper. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
James Barclay
James Barclay, 73, of Hillister, Texas departed this life January 18, 2023. James Roosevelt Barclay was born on Aug 19, 1949, to the late Charles Rudolph Barclay and Etta Thelma McKindley Barclay. He was third in the line of eight children to this blessed union. He was preceded in death...
Idric Deshun Garrett
Idric Deshun Garrett “Buck”, age 41, native of Galveston, TX, and resident of Beaumont, TX, transitioned on January 20, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, January 27, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Coleman’s Mortuary Chapel, 1559 N Fletcher St. in Jasper. Funeral Services...
Timberly Shawan LeBlanc Foster
Timberly Shawan LeBlanc Foster, age 40, native of Beaumont, Texas and resident of Bon Wier, Texas, transitioned on January 20, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at United Christian Fellowship, 610 Rusk St. in Newton. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Belgrade Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Tommy Louis Rawls
Tommy Louis Rawls, age 67, native of Beaumont, TX, and resident of The Colony, TX, transitioned on January 16, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at McKinley Ave Baptist Church, 775 McKinley Ave., Beaumont, TX 77701. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Campground Cemetery in Jasper, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Jeremy Richardson is Kirbyville Firefighter of the Year
Jeremy Richardson is Kirbyville Firefighter of the Year. Richardson was named on Saturday at the annual installation of officers banquet which was held at the Gateway Tabernacle Church. Kirbyville Fire Chief Greg Ellis said Richardson earned the award by going above and beyond the call of duty. Receiving an award...
Johnny Richard Rigsby
Johnny Richard Rigsby, 75, of Jasper, Texas native of Woodville, Texas transitioned to Glory January 21, 2023. Johnny Richard Rigsby, was born January 22, 1947 to the late John L and Ira Lee Rigsby. Johnny was born and raised in Woodville, Texas. He attended Scott High School. Johnny was a hard worker and a provider. He worked at Matthews Construction for many years until he retired.
Erma Lee Breed Minter
Erma Lee Breed Minter, age 81, resident of Kirbyville, Texas, transitioned on January 23, 2023. Funeral Services will be Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Gateway Tabernacle, 22690 US 96 S in Kirbyville. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at West Green Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Sharon Sue Sturrock Martin
Sharon Sue Sturrock Martin was born in Jasper, Texas on September 19, 1953 to John Allen Sturrock and Rachel Yarbrough Sturrock. Sharon went peacefully to sleep in the arms of Jesus in the early morning hours of January 22, 2023 with her beloved husband of 47 years, Philip by her side.
Travis Glenn Primrose
Graveside services to celebrate the life of Travis Glenn Primrose, age 81, of Orange, Texas, will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Homer Cemetery near Jasper, Texas. Travis passed away on January 21, 2023 at Paradigm at the Pines in Silsbee, Texas. A native of Jasper, Texas and...
TCSO receives two AED’s, JCSO will soon receive six
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department has received a donation of two automated external defibrillator devices, commonly known as “AED’s”. Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his staff accepted the devices, which were donated by the Tyler County Hospital District. An AED is a portable battery powered device which...
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH JASPER COUNTY EXTENDED TO 4:45PM
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas...
Beaumont United and Port Arthur Memorial grab crucial district wins
BEAUMONT, Texas — Wednesday night was full of high school sports following a stormy Tuesday that cause postponements and caused damage across Southeast Texas. In two of the biggest contests of the night the Beaumont United and Port Arthur Memorial defended their home courts in boys basketball action. The...
'Blessed to be alive': Watch as couple escapes RV, runs into ditch to shelter from massive tornado
Dramatic video shows a couple racing to outrun a tornado in Texas, jumping into a ditch for shelter.
Texas Forest Service hands out trees to local residents
The Texas Forest Service was busy on Wednesday morning handing out trees to local residents. The TFS performs the service each year to promote the planting and growing of trees across the state. The seedlings were handed out in front of the Tractor Supply Store on Highway 190 here in...
Tornado, thunderstorms cause widespread damage, injuries
A tornado went through Orange County and touched down in three areas, with Orangefield having the most damage, Orange County Emergency Management Director Joel Ardoin said Tuesday night. He had reports of two injuries. In one, a woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, though he did not...
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
Schools Closed Wednesday Except…
Tuesday’s storms and tornado knocked out power to most of Orange, Orangefield and the Little Cypress area. And Entergy says most won’t receive power until late Wednesday. No classes for Orangefield, Bridge City, WOS LSCO, or LCM on Wed, Jan. 25. Vidor and Deweyville are scheduled to have class.
High winds and rain pass through Southeast Texas causing damage
The National Weather Service has confirmed that more than one tornado formed yesterday when a large line of thunderstorms passed through Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. Meteorologist say a low pressure area spawned a tornado that touched down in the Pasadena and Deer Park Area east of Houston damaging homes...
Several Orange County districts closed after severe storms
BEAUMONT, Texas — Severe weather and tornadoes made their way through the state Tuesday, bringing serious damage to parts of Southeast Texas. (Editor's note: The above video is about the damage Tuesday's weather brought to Southeast Texas.) Multiple Southeast Texas counties were under tornado watches and warnings. As the...
