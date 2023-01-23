ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

SEPTA bus route redesign delayed as it takes in more public input

By Mike De Nardo
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yltgz_0kOemH9200

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) Philadelphia City Council on Monday gave the public another chance to sound off on SEPTA’s plan to redesign its bus routes, as the timeline for the transit agency's so-called “Bus Revolution” is being pushed back.

SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards told City Council ’s Committee on Transportation and Public Utilities that the agency has received more than 5,000 comments from riders and residents since its draft plan to change bus routes was released in October.

“No final decisions have been made about specific routes, or the final network. But one thing is certain – the bus network as currently configured is not sustainable,” said Richards. “It is not working well for as many people as we need it to.”

Richards says with ridership declining, routes that were established decades ago need to change to improve frequency and reliability.

With SEPTA’s plan, the number of buses in service would stay the same. But under the first draft of the plan issued in October, SEPTA’s 125 bus routes would be reduced to 99 , with more high-frequency routes established.

Riders testifying at the online hearing gave SEPTA managers an earful. They either asked for their route to remain unchanged, or they acknowledged that changes were necessary – as Route 9 rider Rebecca Poyourow did.

“What should be a 25-minute morning commute from central Roxborough to 30th Street Station turns into a 45-minute commute frequently, when the bus gets stuck in traffic on [Interstate Highway] 76, which it often does” said Poyourow.

Susan Packer of South Philadelphia testified the draft would reduce the frequency of her daughter’s bus route to the Academy at Palumbo.

“If we make buses further apart, we run the danger of the students being late to school,” said Packer.

SEPTA originally was going to implement bus route changes this fall, but Richards said a second draft of the bus plan is being developed, and SEPTA will hold more public information sessions.

The changes are now expected to take effect in September 2024.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
billypenn.com

North Philly’s Beury Building inks agreement for jobs and training, as plans for hotel move forward

Plans are moving forward with redevelopment of the Beury Building, the 14-story tower at Broad and Erie that’s being transformed into a mixed-use development and hotel. Property owner Shift Capital and the Wankawala Organization, an NJ-based hotel company that manages several Marriott and other brands around the region, have come to terms with a coalition of neighborhood groups on a community benefits agreement for the project, which is targeting completion in October 2024.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man struck on Roosevelt Boulevard days after city pledges to fix dangerous road

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A tow truck hit a pedestrian on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday morning, police say.First responders rushed to the Boulevard at Levick Street in Mayfair around 3:30 a.m. They found a 50-year-old man with severe injuries, including a skull fracture.The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in critical condition but was expected to survive, police said.The truck driver told police he thought he saw debris on the roadway and swerved to miss it. That's when the driver hit the pedestrian. The driver remained at the scene. The crash is still under investigation. It happened just days after Philadelphia officials announced a major plan to help make Roosevelt Boulevard safer. The plan, funded by a new $78 million federal grant, will "re-time" traffic signals and build new medians and sidewalks.  The road remains one of the most dangerous roads in the U.S. According to a city planning document, 14% of all fatal vehicle crashes in the city happen on Roosevelt Boulevard.Over the last 7 years, 75 people have been killed along the 12-mile stretch. About half of those people were pedestrians who were struck trying to cross the 12-lane highway.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Mayoral candidate tracker; Union League’s DeSantis honor spurs protest; SEPTA delays Bus Revolution | Morning roundup

Keep up with the mayor’s race using our candidate tracker. As BP readers know, the race to succeed term-limited Jim Kenney and become Philly’s 100th mayor is crowded. We’ll be covering the race consistently throughout, but we pulled together all the info about declared candidates — currently 10 are vying for the Democratic nomination — into a single post we’ll keep updated.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA trolley derails in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA trolley derailed at the start of its service Tuesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene at Woodland Avenue and South 50th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.Just before 7 a.m., the trolley derailed when it was heading out of a tunnel and beginning its route, according to SEPTA.There were no passengers aboard and no one was injured.Service to trolley route 34 may be affected.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Woman struck and killed in hit and run in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA, PA – There is a search underway for a driver wanted for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred on Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia on Sunday. At around 5:30 pm, police arrived at the scene to find a 43-year-old woman was struck while walking across the street. Witnesses reported seeing a silver SUV traveling at a high rate of speed heading east before striking the woman. The driver fled the scene. The woman was identified as Randolph Street resident Savan So. The post Woman struck and killed in hit and run in South Philly appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Not in our quiet neighborhood! Springfield residents protest farm owner’s plan

More than 50 Springfield residents filled the fire hall Monday to oppose a proposed entertainment venue in a neighborhood that is zoned agricultural. Applicant Brian Pieri, owner of the Pieri Hospitality Group, is requesting a special exception to allow up to 24 private and public events per year on his 26-acre farm on the 2100 block of Route 212.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 Men Charged in Murder of Philly Gas Station Clerk

Three men have been charged in the murder of a well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station. Chihean aka Chiheam Jones, 38, of Philadelphia, Robert Miller-Crafter, 25, of Chester, Pennsylvania, and Keyon Vincent, 21, of Philadelphia, were all arrested and charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and other related offenses.
CHESTER, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy