Allegheny County releases five year health plan

Allegheny County has released its five-year plan.

The 2023 - 2027 plan for a healthier Allegheny focuses on three areas - physical health, behavioral health and the environment.

The County Health Department says it plans to ensure all residents have access to care to decrease the disparity in life expectance and disease.

The guiding principles under all their noted goals are community engagement, policy orientation, data support, and being equity driven.

It includes expanding mental health care, including for addiction. Leaders also want to ensure everyone has safe and stable housing in communities that can absorb the impact of climate change.

The plan was created under Dr. Debra Bogen, who is now acting Pennsylvania secretary of health, and with the help of thousands of residents and organizations.

For full details, check out the plan on their website .

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates. You can download the Audacy App here .