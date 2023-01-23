Beyoncé Secures Upwards Of $24M Thanks To Private Dubai Performance

Beyoncé’s first live performance in over four years included Blue Ivy joining her onstage to sing their Grammy-winning song, “Brown Skin Girl.”

The mother and daughter duo shined onstage together — Blue in a sparkling red suit and Beyoncé in an extravagant yellow and feathery gown.

Fans uploaded footage online from the exclusive concert despite the strict “no phone or video” policy for attendees.

“Where are all my brown skin girls? Give it up for my baby, my brown skin girl, Miss Blue Ivy Carter,” Beyoncé said to the crowd, according to Entertainment Weekly . “If you love a brown-skinned woman, I want you to help us sing this.”

“My beautiful children are here to see their mom perform,” Beyoncé added, The Hollywood Reporter detailed .

Beyoncé Performs At The Atlantis Royal In Dubai

The Renaissance artist’s private concert in Dubai Jan. 21 celebrated the opening of a luxe new hotel, The Atlantis Royal.

Conflicting reports claim the swanky spot paid Beyoncé anywhere from $24 million to $35 million for her performance.

Concertgoers at the invite-only event were a select group of celebrities, journalists and influencers.

Beyoncé reportedly sang a variety of her hits, including “Crazy In Love,” “Halo,” “Naughty Girl” and “Beautiful Liar.”

The entertainer opened the show with a rendition of Etta James’ “At Last” and ended the concert with her 2013 hit, “Drunk In Love.”

Guests also saw new campaign clips of Ivy Park’s latest collection, “Park Trail.” The promotional images for the gender-neutral athleisure line featured Offset, Ice Spice and Devon Aoki as some of its models.

Park Trial drops Feb. 9 in Adidas brick-and-mortar stores and online.

